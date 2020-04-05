Nicholas Divita to Rick Corns et al., lot 2-4, Kyle, $2,000

Huntington National Bank to Carla Arthur, lots 8-9, McCullough Subdivision, Gideon, $25,000

David O. Jones to Henning Vauth, unit 302, Ninth St. Flats Condominiums, Gideon, $229,000

Michael Newman et al. to Jason Garfield Kelley, lot 103, Azel Meadows Subdivision, Gideon, $27,000

Kenneth E. Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., lot 47, Glendale, Gideon, no consideration

Clarence E. Jenkins et al. to Jody Ferguson, lot 5, Henry Hite Subdivision, Gideon, $10,000

Jeffrey S. Kay et al. to Johnathan Lee Halcomb, lot 250, Miller Subdivision, Beverly Hills, Gideon, $61,000

Michael William Wallace et al. to Kennedy LLC, lot 143 pt lot 144, West Walnut Hills, Gideon, $18,500

Michelle L. Lusk et al. to Lisa Susan Barker Whitt et al., lot 60, East Highlawn, Gideon, no consideration

Lisa Susan Barker Whitt et al. to Michelle L. Lusk et al., lot 61, East Highlawn, Gideon, no consideration

Louis T. Hamlin et al. to Samantha Kelley, lot 270, East Highlawn, Gideon, no consideration

Lisa Susan Barker Whitt et al. to Sherri Marie Hagley et al., lot 60, East Highlawn, Gideon, $34,500

Laura M. Adkins et al. to Zachary Keller, two parcels 0.283 acre parcel A and 0.323 acre parcel B, Gideon, $35,000

Eli J. Hensel to Benjamin Michael Mattison et al., lot 133, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte, $95,000

Jennie M. Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., 1.4 acres, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Judy C. Beha to Ashley E. Chapman, lot 66, Greenbrier Heights, Kyle, $181,000

Roma Marie McKenzie to Cory Mikel Johnson et al., lot 3, Fairhome Addition, Kyle, $85,000

Daniel Wallace to Eric M. Sullivan et al., pt lot 2, Cavalier Park Subdivision, Kyle, $194,000

Adrianne Beasley-Semple et al. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, pt lot 19 and right of way, John Treaner Estate, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., lot 18 east 29 feet of lot 19, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., two parcels and pt lot 26-28, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., lot 5, Marcum Addition, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., Tract 1 two parcels pt lot 1-3, S.W> Johnson Land Estate, Tract 2 lot 4 and west ½ of lot 5, W.W. Johnson Land Estate, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth E. Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., pt lot 22, West End Realty Company Subdivision of WIlliams Addition, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth Miller et al. to Jennie M. Miller et al., pt lots 26-28 and right of way, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth Eugene Miller to Jennie M. Miller et al., pt lots 12-14, Kyle, no consideration

Kenneth E. Miller to Jennie M. Miller et al., pt lots 26-28, Kyle, no consideration

Montana Sky LLC to Kathy Roque, Blk 45 lot Q PT alley N R&I CO, Kyle, $1,000

Family Lease LLC et al. to Leslie Properties LLP, Lot 27, Neel Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle, $52,900

Kathy Roque to Melissa Jean McFeeley Samples et al., Blk 45 lot Q PT Alley R R & I Co, Kyle, no consideration

Flynn Max Miller & Miller LC et al. to Ninth Street Properties LLC, part lots 8 and easterly ½ of lot 9 and right of way, Kyle, $60,500

OC Properties LLC et al. to TH Properties LLC, lot 3 pt lot 2, Neel Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, Kyle, $199,950

Daniel T. Wells to Daniel T. Wells et al., lot 1, Stamford Park Addition, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Wilma Lee Moore to Wilma Lee Moore et al., lot 11, Forest Hills Subdivision, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration

Matthew P. Stapleton to Danny Chaput, pt lots 9-10, Lincoln Place, Kyle, $45,000

Kerry E. Adkins et al. to Huntington Federal Savings Bank, lots 16-17, CH Freeman Estate Park Hills, Kyle, $161,000

Betty J. Wood et al. to Jessie Ann Hardesty, parcel 1 lot 3 and N 5 feet of lot 2 parcel 2 lots 10 and 2, Orchard Terrace Park Hills, Kyle, $128,085

Caroline Caine to Kuyler McComas, lot H, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, $221,000

Deborah Mary Moore et al. to Lisa Sifford, pt lot 27, John Trenear Estate Subdivision, Kyle, $14,000

Curtis R. Pelfrey Sr. et al. to Mary Sue Pelfrey, lot 59, Marcum Addition, Kyle, no consideration

