Patti Beaman to Shannon Moore, Block 324, Huntington, $15,000

Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia Inc. et al. to US Bank National Association et al., Lots 358-359, East Highlawn, Gideon, $48,658.23

Darlene Boyd Bruce et al. to Zachary L. Owens et al., Lots 99-100 Pt Lots 98 & 101 Section 6, Enslow Park Place, Gideon, $51,000

Kara L. White to Robert Henderson, Lot 9 Block 13, Altizer Place, Huntington, no consideration

J. Patrick Jones et al. to Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lot 19 Block 9, Woodside Place, Huntington, Kyle, $16,346.38

Scott E. Armstrong to Elizabeth A. Smith, Lot B, Croft Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration

Fritz Forrest Leichner Jr. et al. to Fritz Forrest Leichner Jr. et al., Lot 23 Block 60, John Trenear Estate, Kyle, no consideration

W Property Management LLC et al. to KK Housing LLC, Part East ½ Lot 6 all Lot 7 Block 75, Kyle, $15,000

Roger A. Scott to Melissa Webb, Pt Parcel, A M Broh Subdivision, Kyle, no consideration

Ryan Michael King to Ryan Michael King et al., Lot M, Belford Addition, Kyle, no consideration

Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority to Charles W. Peoples Jr., Lots 108-109, Ceramic Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration

Board of Trustees of the WV Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church et al. to DNK Properties LLC, Lot 7 Block E, Washington Place and Lot 48 Block 173, Gideon, no consideration

Doris A. St. Clair to EJ and Lenore Kaiser and David E Gerlach Foundation et al., Lots 4-6 Block 155, Gideon, no consideration

Duff Gerlach to Harmony Duffield, Parcel, Nickle Plate First Subdivision, Gideon, $36,000

David C. Thompson et al. to Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., Lot 44 Block 272, HO Thornburg Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration

Andrew Ford Veitch et al. to Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., Lots 26-27 Parcel Parcel, Block 3, Scanlon and Daniel Addition, Gideon, no consideration

Martitia S. Hampton to Lee M. Hampton, Lot 23, Duneden, Gideon, no consideration

Charles C. Cline et al. to Linda Lazar, Lot 6, Block 251, VA Bunch Subdivision, Huntington, $123,500

Constance L. Adams to Mary Medley, part Lot 55, Block 320, Davis Subdivision, Gideon, no consideration

