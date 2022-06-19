The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rudy Malayil et al. to Carrie B. Coleman et al., Unit No 303 The Renaissance Building Condominium, Gideon District, $443,000

Gary L. Sowards Jr. et al. to R&H Holdings LLC, Part Lot 5 Block 36, Kyle District, $227,500

W. Michael Frazier to Samuel S. Frazier, Part Lots 1-2, Gideon District, no consideration

Todd H. Simpkins et al. to Mary K. Swann et al., Part Lot 542 All Lot 543 Part Lot 544 Arlington, Gideon District, no consideration

James M. Getz to Benjamin Weible, Lot 99, Huntington Guyandotte District, $168,500

NR Deed LLC et al. to Vincent Coleman, Lot 116, Gideon District, $94,500

Timothy J. Cramsey to Matthew Christiansen et al., Lot N Block 51, Kyle District, $350,000

Santos M. Ventura et al. to Darla K. Stowe, Lot 9 Block F, Kyle District, $65,000

Santos Ventura to Darla K. Stowe, Part Lot 14 Block 130 Central City, Kyle District, $45,000

Atlas Properties of West Virginia LLC et al. to Aventus Development LLC, Part Lots 52-53, Gideon District, no consideration

Lena Rosalee Watts et al. to Rosenow Genesis Analise, Block 205 Lot E Part Alley, Gideon District, no consideration

Elaine Wooten to Ohio Valley Real Estate Company LLC, Part Lots 2-5 Block 158, Gideon District, $225,000

Robert D. Matthews et al. to Andrew Irvin Myers et al., Lot J Block 52, Kyle District, $150,000

Richard Harry Henchey II et al. to Angela Thorp, Lot 88, Gideon District, $144,000

Hinson Investments LLC et al. to William Patrick Hill, Lot 16 Part Lot 17, Gideon District, $9,000

Katrina Rowe to Edward R Glasser et al., Lot 31 Chancellor Hills, Huntington Guyandotte District, $335,000

Greg Adkins to Nicholas Lucas, Lots 20-21 Block 59 Central City, City of Huntington, Kyle District, $54,000

Michael W. Dunn et al. to Linda S Gillenwater Wright et al., Apt 206 Whitaker Square West Condominium, Huntington Guyandotte District, $185,000

Christine J. Smith et al. to Linda Wetzel, Lots 21-25, Kyle District, $665,000

Elaine Baker to Sara B. Adkins, 0.160 acre, Gideon District, $132,000

Tamatha Dawn Short et al. to Angela Nicole Gue, Part Lots 15-16 Block 351, Gideon District, $25,000

Star Chamber Defense Force LLC to Glen A. Smith, Blk 45 Pt Lt 11 (426 7th Ave), Kyle District, $14,800

Joseph P. Kay to Michael Kay, Parcel, Gideon District, $500

Joe Kay to Angela Lusher, Part Lot 9, Kyle District, $5,000

Medley Fork Properties LLC to Jobhub180 LLC, 0.455 acre Four Pole Creek, Huntington Guyandotte District, $30,000

Lesley Thomas et al. to Thomas & Cassell Properties LLC, Lot 18 Block 85 Central City, Kyle District, $38,000

Earl Douglas Booton et al. to Sahil Kathuria, Lots 10-11 Block 19 Cole & Crane Addition Altizer Place, Huntington Guyandotte District, $100,000

Scott C. Thomas et al. to Thomas & Cassell Properties LLC, Pt Lot 17 Block 85 Central City, Kyle District, $15,000

Roger Workman to Jennie M. Miller et al. to 0.293 acre Lot 4 Part Lots 1-3 and 5 S W Johnston Estate, Kyle District, no consideration

CMH Homes Inc. to Sarah F. Mease, Lots 32-33 Norway Heights Addition, Gideon District, $145,000

Kecha N. Poston to Billie J. Pesimer, Lot 150 Part Lot 151 Arlington, Gideon District, $65,000

Green Valley Properties Inc. to Nancy Bowen, Lot 232 Beverly Hills, Gideon District, $80,000

James N. Insco et al. to Aaron Nield et al., Lot 3 Block 21, Huntington, Guyandotte District, $45,000

Christopher A. Jones to Dale Properties LLC, Blk 324 26th Street, Gideon District, $4,500

Rhonda D. Blatt et al. to Tristan Evans, Lot B Gideon District, $71,500

Madeline C. Justice et al. to Davis Biggs, Part Lots 3-4 Block 103, Gideon District, $200,000

David R. Board et al. to Sarah Board, Lot 11 Block B Southside Addition, Gideon District, no consideration

Adam Phillips et al. to Megan Phillips, Lot 19 Part Block 20, Kyle District, no consideration

Supreme Realty LLC et al. to Rice Investments LLC, Lot 46, Gideon District, $18,000

Mark A. Morrison to Hannah Daniels et al., Lot 91, Huntington Guyandotte District, $58,500

Seneca Trustees Inc. et al. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, Lot 134, Gideon District, $80,850.03

John B. Flint et al. to John B. Flint II, Unit 705 The St. James, Gideon District, no consideration

Kristen Greene et al. to Timothy H. Smith, Lot 44 Part Lot 45 Plat 2, Huntington Guyandotte District, $30,000

James M. Cain III et al. to Roger Smith et al., Lot 5 Part Lot 6, Gideon District, $28,000

Marilee Jean Norman et al. to Cody Lee Hagley, Lots 11-12 Block 14 Crane Avenue, Huntington, Guyandotte District, $105,000

Michael J. Reed to Property Professional Inc., Lot 24 Block J, Gideon District, $15,000

Richard D. Durham et al. to Stephen S. Brown, Lot F Block 74 7th Street, Kyle District, $63,900

Travis Tudor to WTT Rental Props LLC, Lot 15 Block 353, Gideon District, no consideration

David Keith Jackson et al. to Matthew Clayton et al., Lot 3, Gideon District, $3,000

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Lot 18 Part Lot 37, Gideon District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Blk 46 Lot 4, Kyle District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Blk 130 Pt Lot 3 Jefferson Avenue, Kyle District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Lot 139 Part Lot 140 Woodmont Road, Gideon District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Blk 30 Lot 32 Part Lot 33-34 Washington Avenue, Kyle District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Lot 25 18th Street, Gideon District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Pt Lot 349 17th Street HTGN China Co, Gideon District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Lot 26 Part Lot 27 Kite Avenue, Gideon District, $2,500

Sunshine State Investment Group LLC to Star Chamber Defense Force LLC, Part Lot 16 26th Street, Gideon District, $2,500

Elizabeth Adkins to Stephen Whitfield, Lot 253, Gideon District, $1,210

Ronald Williams et al. to Rhonda D. Williams et al., Lot 20 Part Lot 21, Gideon District, no consideration

Vans Handyman Services LLC et al. to Marliex Curry, Part Lot 14 Block 71, Kyle District, $28,000

Marliex Curry to Matthew Thomas Woodrum, Part Lot 14 Block 71, Kyle District, $35,000

David L. Wells et al. to Michael Wells, Part Lots 31-317, Gideon District, no consideration

Zachary Alderman to Reclaim Church Inc., Part Lots 270-274, Gideon District, $12,500

Robert Alan Crabtree et al. to Stephanie P. Spencer, Lot 44, Kyle District, $106,000

Hazel Frances Owens et al. to Mark Tyler Arbogast et al., 0.58 acre four-foot-wide strip and parcel, Huntington Guyandotte District, $52,000

Ralph E. Roberts to Sarah L. Roberts, Lot 14, Gideon District, no consideration

Ralph E. Roberts to Sarah L. Roberts, Lot 13, Gideon District, no consideration

Adams Passero Inc. to DTG Property 004 LLC, Part Lot 8 Block 70, Kyle District, $60,000

Nest LLC et al. to Thomas Dahl, Lot 172, Gideon District, $20,000

Carlos M. Monge to Jonny Christian, Lot 10 Block 34 Central City, Kyle District, $62,000

Benjamin J. Nieves et al. to Brian Weekley et al., Lot 107 Part Lot 108, Gideon District, $65,000

Joe B. Reynolds et al. to Michael Chase Lyn Borger et al., Lot 379 Part Lot 378 Washington Blvd, Gideon District, $132,000

Mary Ann Carter et al. to Mary Ann Carter et al., Lot 2, Gideon District, no consideration

Carly Raynes et al. to Carlena Jo Austin, Part Lots 18-19 Block 61 John Trenear Estate Central City, Kyle District, $67,347

City of Huntington Land Bank Fast Track Authority to Crystal Myers, Pt Lt 68, Gideon District, no consideration

Terri Rene Booth et al. to Ivan Rolig, Lot 10, Gideon District, $61,000

Lynn Burns Robin et al. to Ann Heathcote, Pt Lot 29 Block D, Kyle District, $5,000

Robert Tyler Agee et al. to Robert T. Agee et al., Parcel Woodland Drive, Gideon District, no consideration

Lydia Anne Beahm to Chevis D. Jackson, Lot E Block 32, Kyle District, $187,500

Smokin Investments LLC et al. to Willie’s Entertainment LLC, Pt Lots 2-3 Block 32, Kyle District, $140,000

Gateway Mortgage to Pervez Hai, Part Lots 1-2 Block 133, Gideon District, $50,500

Larry M. Vaden et al. to Larry M. Vaden et al., Lot 56 Block 320, Gideon District, no consideration

James Roy McVey et al. to Myra Elizabeth McVey, Part Lots 10-11 Block K Lot 12 Block K, Gideon District, no consideration

Hans Erich Naumann Jr. et al. to Robert H. Ellison et al., Lot 65 Navaho Trail, Huntington Guyandotte District, $15,000

Deautsche Bank National Trust Company et al. to Jobhub 180 LLC, Lot 1, Gideon District, $30,000

Edmond Kelly Kyle et al. to Julian Coleman, Lot 13 Block M Bungalow Addition, Gideon District, $2,100

James T. Hall DDS PLLC to Hall Away Properties LLC, Part Lot 12 Block 249, Gideon District, no consideration

James T. Hall DDS PLLC to James T Hall DDS PLLC, Part Lot 12 All Lot 13 Block 249, Gideon District, no consideration

Amber Deitz to Leah Hunt et al., Lot 100 Beverly Hills, Gideon District, $146,500

Patricia Ann Blankenship et al. to Mary Margaret Cochran, Lot 2 Block 25 Woodside Place, Kyle District, $135,000

Christy Hissom et al. to Christy Hughes et al., Lot 53 Block 179, Gideon District, no consideration

Tessa Vinson to Vanessa Riddle, Lot 8 Block 23, Huntington Guyandotte District, $24,000

James G. Cunningham et al. to James G. Cunningham et al., Lot J Block 26, Kyle District, no consideration

Joseph Crutcher et al. to Helen Crutcher et al., Lot 3 Block 233, Gideon District, no consideration

J R Rowe Inc. et al. to Stacey Lea Perry, Part Lots 10-11 and 3 Block 139, Gideon District, no consideration

Clara A. Woody et al. to Bradford C. Lemley, Lot 36, Gideon District, $6,000

Lilah Copley to Christopher L. Casey et al., Lot 26 Block 174 Meredith and Neels Fair Home Addition, $50,000

Nancy M Beckett et al. to Sydney G Jacobson, Lot 1 Parcel Roseneath Extension of Beverly Hills, Gideon District, $80,000

City National Bank of West Virginia et al. to Raja Singh Paulraj et al., Lot E Wilmer H. Spence Revision Beverly Hills, Gideon District, $102,500

