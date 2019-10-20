360 Property Maintenance LLC et al., to Gregory G. Adkins, lot 22, Azel Meadows Subdivision No 2 Forest Hills, Gideon, $26,500

Carey Loretta et al., to Hinson Investments LLC, lot no 9 north half of block 353, Rau Subdivision, Huntington, no consideration

Roger B. Hamilton to Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., 3 tracts lot 29 block 350, Huntington, no consideration

Glenn A. White et al., to Ian P. Rayl, lot 181 part lot 182, Walnut Hills Addition, Gideon, $59,750

Brock A. Johnson et al., to James R. Crawford et al., lot 501 part lot 502, Arlington, Huntington, $199,500

Ryan D. Wingrove et al., to Jared A. Tharp et al., lots 68-69 section 4, Enslow Park Place, Huntington, $166,000

Eva G. Hall et al., to Joseph T. Bullington et al., lot 1, Cedar Grove Subdivision, Huntington, $175,000

Judy Smith to Marshall University Board of Governors, lot 3, Adelstone and Lerner Subdivision, Huntington, $60,000

Wayne Randolph Pennington et al., to Michael Lee Tubbs, lots 217-218, Beverly Hills, Huntington, $63,000

Huntington Federal Savings Bank to Pinnacle Investment Solutions LLC, lot 21 part lot 22 block 3, Riverview, Huntington, $45,000

Charles Matthew Meadows to Theo Charles Brooks, part lots 25-27 and easement, Azel Meadows Subdivision Hildacrest, Huntington, $96,100

