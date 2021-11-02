HUNTINGTON — A strike that has yet to begin is already inconveniencing a Huntington woman who said she had her elective surgery cancelled by Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“I was scheduled for surgery two weeks ago to have my gallbladder removed,” said Jessica Blevins of Huntington. “I have been very sick, but Cabell Huntington Hospital called me on Friday and cancelled my surgery that was scheduled for this Friday (Nov. 5).”
Blevins, 41, said the hospital worker who called her said a pending strike by some union health-care workers at the hospital was the reason she was given for the cancellation.
“I’m trying to find someone else to do my surgery,” she said. “I contacted my doctor and still haven’t heard anything back. As of right now, there is no rescheduling by the hospital and they said they would get back with me.”
Molly Frick, director of human resources for Cabell Huntington Hospital, said Monday some elective surgeries scheduled at the hospital have been temporarily postponed.
“While we continue to negotiate the contract with the goal of reaching an agreement, out of an abundance of caution Cabell Huntington Hospital has temporarily postponed some elective surgeries,” Frick said in an email. “The hospital will re-evaluate the circumstances and work with patients to get them rescheduled as quickly as possible. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this is causing our patients.”
Frick did not provide a total number of elective surgeries temporarily postponed.
The hospital appears to be preparing for a strike by roughly 1,000 SEIU District 1199 union workers in the service and maintenance units set to begin on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
On Oct. 20, the union workers voted overwhelmingly to send a 10-day strike notice to the hospital’s management, union officials said. The union says workers are fighting for quality care, safe staffing, wages that allow them to provide for their families and health insurance coverage.
SEIU District 1199 members of the bargaining unit reported they overwhelmingly rejected the hospital’s latest contract offer on Friday.
“Management came to the table with major concessions, despite a new $51 million office complex and steady revenue and income margins since the acquisition of St. Mary’s (Medical Center) in 2019,” the union said in a statement.
Joyce Gibson, secretary-treasurer of SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH, said Monday that both sides were back in negotiations.
“For decades, the union workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital have been able to negotiate a fair contract with hospital executives, but now CHH administrators are prioritizing profits over quality care and the dignity of the hospital staff,” Gibson said. “The employees at Cabell Huntington Hospital, who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to care for our community, are deeply concerned about the future of quality care as hospital executives are refusing to address vital things like staffing and employee retention.”
Yvonne Brooks, who has worked at the hospital for more than 37 years, says workers are concerned about job security and patient care.
“We remain committed to sitting down with Cabell executives and negotiating a contract that protects patient care and ensures that workers and their families in our community have the job security and healthcare we have earned,” she said.
Cabell Huntington Hospital is one of the largest employers in Huntington and is part of Mountain Health Network, which also owns St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.