HUNTINGTON — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has issued a confirmatory action letter to Cabell Huntington Hospital documenting a series of corrective actions it has agreed to carry out in response to a potential overexposure to radiation involving a physician.
Cabell Huntington submitted a report to the NRC on Oct. 23 stating that the physician experienced radiological exposure to his extremities in excess of NRC safety limits. The exposures occurred throughout 2021, and involved nuclear medicine treatments using yttrium-90, or Y-90 microspheres, and technetium-99m, or Tc-99m, as well as state-licensed radiation sources, the NRC said in a press release issued Friday.
In the Nov. 18 letter to Cabell Huntington, the NRC confirms the actions taken by the hospital in response, including a review of radiation safety protocols, enhanced procedures when radioactive materials are being used and new signage reinforcing adherence to safety precautions.
“A team of NRC inspectors will independently evaluate the hospital’s corrective actions to ensure the changes are thorough and sufficient to prevent a recurrence. In addition, the inspectors will, among other things, review the facility’s initial response to the potential overexposure and assess the physician’s actual exposure levels at the hospital and other medical facilities where the physician practices,” the release said.
The hospital issued a statement Friday afternoon.
“First, it is important to emphasize that this potential overexposure did not affect patients,” stated Tim Martin, the hospital’s chief operating officer. “The physician, in striving to minimize radiation to patients, received higher levels of radiation to his extremities than recommended. We are working closely with the physician who has reduced procedures involving radiation materials to ensure exposure levels are within normal limits. We appreciate the NRC’s attention to our self-reported exposure in May 2021. A corrective action plan was developed and submitted to the WV Radiology Health Division of the Department of Health and Human Resources, which has been accepted with no additional recommendations.”
Y-90 microspheres are most commonly used to target tumors during radiation therapy treatments. Tc99m is a radiopharmaceutical commonly used in diagnostic studies.
“A publicly available report summarizing the team’s inspection findings will be issued following completion of all inspection activities,” the NRC said in the release.
