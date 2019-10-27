Steven M. Rose et al. to Tiffany A. Paynter et al., lot 28, Braeside Beverly Hills, Huntington, $63,000.
Michael A. Mott et al. to Edwin A. Mott, unit 101, Whitaker Square West Condominium, Huntington Guyandotte, no consideration.
Linda A. Terry et al. to Mary Elaine Cole, lot 7, Forest Hills, Huntington Guyandotte, $108,000.
Roy Keith Scarberry Jr. et al. to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance INC, parcel, South High St., Guyandotte, $47,160.
Carl T. Beatty to David Musgrave, lot 5, Cavalier Park Subdivision, Huntington, $105,000.
Habiba Chirchir to J. William St. Clair et al., part lot 1 block 76, Kyle, no consideration.
David E. Mills et al. to Jacquelyn M. Klingshirn, southerly lot 3 block 20, Belford Extension, Huntington, $125,000.
Kathleen Stanley et al. to Janet L. Armstrong et al., lot 77, Marcum Addition, Huntington, $58,335.
Yolanda Williamson to John Bosley Enterprises INC, parcel one lot 26 part lot 27 block 111, Washington Avenue, Huntington, $48,000.
J. William St. Clair to Josi Ann Boukhemis et al., lot K parcel block 26, Belford Subdivision, Kyle, $256,001.
Triple O Properties LLC et al. to Marcus Andrew Mills, part lot 13 block 83, Huntington, $145,000.
Roger A. Scott to Melissa Webb, lot 15, M Broh Subdivision, Huntington, $32,402.