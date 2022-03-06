HUNTINGTON — About 50 people were waiting in line when TerraLeaf opened its cannabis dispensary Friday morning in Huntington.
“We have been waiting for this day for two-and-a-half years,” said TerraLeaf CEO Chris Visco. “Everyone is really excited, and we anticipate we will see over 100 patients on our first day.”
TerraLeaf, at 2018 3rd Ave. in Huntington in the former Stadium Frame building, consists of a 5,000-square foot space divided to offer a community education center in addition to the dispensary. Since opening early December 2021, the Education Center has seen hundreds of people and provides guidance and services such as printing and laminating patients’ medical cards.
TerraLeaf in Huntington is currently offering flower cannabis products and a variety of accessories including grinders, trays, vape pens and batteries.
“New patients often have sticker shock when they see the price of cannabis,” Visco said. “An eighth of an ounce of flower right now is $50, and that’s a mid-tier product. Normally new markets open from $60 to $65, so I am pretty pleased we are opening at $50. I would say there will be a premium flower product that might come out at $55, but I think patients will see in about a year the prices will get down to about $45 for an eighth.”
Visco said she has been told the prices compare with the illicit market in West Virginia.
“The real factor is that our products have been tested and we know what is in it,” she said. “There is no way to know what is in cannabis someone gets from the illicit market.”
Visco said the dispensary get its products from West Virginia grower Columbia Care.
In July 2021, Columbia Care Inc. announced it had received approval from the Office of Medical Cannabis, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, to begin cultivation operations in the state at its facility in Falling Waters.
“We are excited to begin cultivation in West Virginia and be one step closer to providing relief to the patients who need it,” Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care, said when the announcement was made. “Our ability to begin operations solidifies our position as a leader in the state. As we begin design of Phase 2 of our buildout, we will add more square feet to our facilities to continue to meet the demand of the medical program in West Virginia.”
Visco said she doesn’t expect any supply issues, even though there are only 10 licensed growers in the state.
“I am not really concerned about supply issues,” she said. “The concern is that West Virginia over-licensed the state. There appear to be more licensed dispensaries than there are people. Ten growers in the state may even be too many. It’s just been a matter of them getting up and running.”
“Every market starts with flower product, because it’s quick to grow it, cure it and get it to the patients,” she said. “As they accumulate their plant matter, they will start to go into oil for vape cartridges, topicals and things like that. Right now we are opening with six strains of Seed & Spring flower product.”
‘My only hope’
Carol Smith, 56, of Huntington, suffers from several chronic pain illnesses and said she has been waiting on TerraLeaf to open its dispensary for a year. She was one of the first customers on Friday.
“I have had my medical cannabis patient card for about a year now, but there were no dispensaries in this area, so I am glad to see them finally open here,” she said. “I am disabled with over 15 medical conditions, but I am allergic to pain medication, so this is my only hope for relief.”
Visco said it’s sad to hear stories like Smith’s and added she has been one of the biggest advocates for medicinal cannabis, with firsthand experience after using it for the treatment of her breast cancer.
“With firsthand experience of the benefits of medical marijuana for cancer treatment, I believe that we can help heal West Virginia through the use of medical cannabis, and I look forward to becoming integrated within the community,” she said.
West Virginia recorded a record-number of overdose deaths in 2020 at 1,336, according to the Office of Drug Control Policy for the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The numbers are expected to be similar for 2021.
The data show in 2020 that Huntington’s overdose rates were as much as 10 times higher than the national average.
Visco said this was a primary factor for selecting Huntington for its dispensary.
“The nearest dispensary is hours away,” she said. “We have seen people with conditions that range from PTSD to cancer to those suffering with chronic pain. We are here to help them.”
Visco says TerraLeaf’s patient care team will be on-site to offer consultations, allowing for patients to ask questions about products, dosing, and which strains will be the best fit for their continued care. Patients are encouraged to call ahead to book an appointment and will need to bring their West Virginia patient card and state ID for entry.
TerraLeaf will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. To book an appointment for a private consultation, call them at 304-446-4600. All medical cannabis purchases must be made in cash, and an ATM will be available on premise or across the street, according to Visco. Additionally, veterans are eligible for a discount on products, she said.
History of TerraLeaf
Visco said TerraLeaf is the first women-owned medical cannabis dispensary in West Virginia. She said she also founded the largest medical cannabis retailer in Pennsylvania. Currently the company employs 168 workers and has three retail shops in the Philadelphia suburbs of Abington, Malvern and Sellersville.
Visco opened her first TerraVida Holistic location in 2018. She said she personally paid for the plan to expand south, paying application fees and securing a building in Huntington.
“TerraVida Holistic Centers has seen a high level of success battling opioid deaths through the use of cannabis,” she said. “The year following the legalization of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, there was a 25% decrease in opioid-related deaths.”
Visco also prioritizes advocating for people disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. She founded VOWD (Victims of The War on Drugs), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the justice reform and equity of marijuana laws.
“We want to end the stigma around cannabis,” she said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to drive this movement by providing reputable product and resources for cannabis education. We’re looking to facilitate positive change in people’s lives, especially for folks looking for pain and symptom management and those affected by the opioid epidemic in the Huntington community.”
West Virginia’s Medical Cannabis Act
West Virginia became the 29th state to approve medical marijuana in April 2017, but it took four years for the state to issue licenses to dispensaries. The state awarded 10 grower permits, 10 processor permits and 100 permits to dispensaries, including six in Huntington and two in Barboursville.
Other approved dispensary permits in Huntington went to Harvest Care Medical LLC; Yuma Way WV LLC; CAMO Medical West Virginia LLC; Terrasana, which is doing business as Huntington Retail; and Compiler Wellness LLC, which also received a permit for a location in Barboursville. Marachem Inc. also was approved for a dispensary in Barboursville.
The state’s list shows 32 entities were approved at the state level to open medical cannabis dispensaries, or retail shops, in West Virginia. Most applicants were approved to operate more than one dispensary each. A full list of dispensary permit holders can be found at www.medcanwv.org.
The Medical Cannabis Act permitting medical cannabis in West Virginia permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.
West Virginia’s Office of Medical Cannabis says eligible state residents with one of 15 diagnosed medical conditions can register to receive medical cannabis. The registry is also found at www.medcanwv.org, and can only be completed online.
Since the approval of medicinal cannabis by the state, more than 6,200 residents have applied for medicinal marijuana cards.
“In a new program, like West Virginia’s, it can take three or four weeks to qualify, but I believe in the next several months it will take only three to seven days,” Visco said.
A list of registered doctors who can, under state law, certify patients as being eligible for use of medical cannabis is also on the medical cannabis website. Currently, there is only one approved doctor in Cabell County, Dr. Michael Spindel, at 2060 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to drive this movement by creating jobs, providing resources for cannabis education, and precipitating positive change so that we can ultimately create a lasting, positive impact on the West Virginia community and those affected by the opioid epidemic,” Visco said.
For more information about TerraLeaf, visit www.terraleafwv.com.
For more information about medical cannabis in West Virginia, visit the DHHR website at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx, email the Office of Medical Cannabis at medcanwv@wv.gov, or call 304-356-5090 or 844-949-1709.