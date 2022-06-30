APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., toured the site of the proposed Nucor plant in Mason County on Tuesday with Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and local officials.
Capito said the tour was part of her focus on small business impact and economic development in the state.
Nucor announced plans in January to build a modern steel mill in Mason County between the unincorporated communities of Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom, which will create thousands of new direct and indirect jobs. This was the first tour of the site for Capito and Smith.
“Nucor’s future presence in West Virginia is welcome news, and will have a major impact on our state’s economy,” Capito said.
Capito says she also met with local leaders in Point Pleasant to discuss potential economic development in the region.
“I enjoyed the opportunity today to not only see the future site of Nucor, but also meet with members of the leadership team to discuss the impact this development will have in the region,” she said. “As I’ve said before, I’m incredibly proud of this announcement for a number of reasons, but primarily because it shows what we can achieve when we work together at the federal, state, and local levels for solid, long term successes.”
Nucor officials said they expected the new steel mill to be fully operational by 2024.
“The Nucor Steel West Virginia team enjoyed welcoming Senator Capito and President Smith to the site of our new steel mill. We appreciate the support we have received from the community and from leaders at all levels and are excited to begin construction in the fall,” said John Farris, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia.
Smith said visiting the Nucor site with Capito and local officials was “awe inspiring.”
“Great days are ahead for the entire region,” he said.
After touring the Nucor site, Capito visited APG Polytech, a plastic manufacturing company that supports 180 jobs in Mason County. She also attended the reception prior to the 76th annual Mason County Chamber of Commerce dinner, where she met with community leaders and small business leaders from across Mason County.
Smith was the featured speaker at the dinner.
“I was honored to speak at last night’s chamber dinner in Mason County. We have many friends there and it was great to see them and meet new ones,” Smith said. “For three decades, Marshall’s Mid Ohio Valley Center has been educating thousands of students in the Mason County area. Additionally, Marshall Health delivers important health care there as well. We are truly invested in the growth and economic development of the Tri-County region.”
Before Capito’s visit in Mason County, she addressed small businesses at the Meta Boost event co-hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce in Charleston.
In 2011, Meta launched the Meta Boost initiative to help educate small business owners about the tools that can help them find success on the platform, according to Capito.
“In West Virginia, we know how important small businesses are,” Capito said. “In store, online, or through some combination of the two, West Virginians rely on small businesses to deliver quality goods and services, and to provide a great experience while doing so. The resources Meta can provide our small businesses are invaluable in helping them attract customers, increase online sales, gain exposure, and grow their businesses. In short: The Meta Boost program can help our small businesses make an even bigger impact, and I thank them, along with the Chamber of Commerce, for the work they do every day that truly makes West Virginia a better place.”