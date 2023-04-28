HUNTINGTON — On Thursday, the Marshall University Advanced Manufacturing Center, formerly the Robert C. Byrd Institute or RCBI, honored graduates and certificate completers of its machinist and welding programs.
Machinist technology/CNC students earning associate of applied science degrees are Benjamin Barringer of Hurricane, Scott Mullins of Huntington, Noah Smith of St. Albans, Jonathan “Andy” Grogan of Mason, Dustin Brown of Mallory and Russell White of Culloden. Earning two-year certificates in Machinist Technology are Lawrence “Hayes” Amburgey of Chapmanville and Justin Sloan of Wilkinson.
Students who earned one-year certificates in machinist technology and are expected to complete their two-year certificates in July and include Trevor Bellomy of Huntington; William “Owen” Friend of Charleston; James Mohr of Normantown, West Virginia; David Myers of Hurricane, West Virginia; Joshua Daniel of Huntington, Walter “Evan” Jarvis of Milton and Ty Mullins of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Welding technology graduates earning associate of applied science degrees are Justin Erwin of Ona; David Harrison of Ona; Bethany Nutter of Summersville, West Virginia; Joseph Reavis of Culloden, Michael Tyree of Huntington and Ryan Norris of Huntington.
Brooklyn Bowen of Hurricane, West Virginia, earned a one-year certificate of applied science. Earning one-year certificates in welding technology are Brittany Carter of Huntington, Trenity Carter of Huntington, Jayne Polvinen of Lavalette, Q’Aliyah Turner of Huntington and Hayden Harmon of Ironton.
Officials said the students — most of whom already have secured employment in their chosen fields — earned more than 200 industry certifications in the machinist technology/CNC and welding technology programs.
“We’re proud of all of these student achievements, especially the fact that most of our graduates and current students have secured employment in their chosen fields,” said Carol Howerton, the Advanced Manufacturing Center’s senior strategic advisor for workforce development. “We know of more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs open in our region. To satisfy industry demand, we need more individuals to pursue careers in these in-demand fields, which include machining and welding.”
Thursday’s graduates and certificate earners are employed at companies across the region, including CSX Transportation in Huntington; Engines Inc. in South Point, Ohio; FLSmidth in Winfield, West Virginia; HPS in Charleston; Huntington Steel in Huntington; JM Precision in Normantown; Liberty Hill Co. in Huntington; McGinnis Inc. in South Point, Ohio; ML Dillion Co. in Milton; Mouldagraph Corp. in Nitro, West Virginia; Richwood Industries in Huntington; Steel of West Virginia in Huntington; Superior Marine in South Point, Ohio; TKT Trucking, U.S. Bearing and Power Transmission Corp. in Scott Depot, West Virginia; and Wooten Machine in Huntington.
The machinist technology/CNC and welding technology programs, offered in partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College, are enrolling for fall semester. Because of grants, scholarships and the West Virginia Invests program, most students graduate from the programs debt-free, officials said. For more information visit www.rcbi.org/career-skills or contact Jill Goheen at goheen14@rcbi.org or Steven Stacy at stacy56@rcbi.org.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
