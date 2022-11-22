The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Central City Association announced that as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, 14th Street West shops will offer a variety of sales to promote local buying for holiday gifts as part of the annual Small Business Saturday event, which takes place Nov. 26 this year.

HUNTINGTON — Shops on 14th Street West in Huntington’s West End will offer a district-wide open house event to promote local buying as part of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Central City District is known for antiques, but there is always something unexpected to find on 14th Street West in Huntington, according to Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll.

