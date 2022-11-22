The Central City Association announced that as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, 14th Street West shops will offer a variety of sales to promote local buying for holiday gifts as part of the annual Small Business Saturday event, which takes place Nov. 26 this year.
HUNTINGTON — Shops on 14th Street West in Huntington’s West End will offer a district-wide open house event to promote local buying as part of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Central City District is known for antiques, but there is always something unexpected to find on 14th Street West in Huntington, according to Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll.
“In Central City, you know that your holiday gift purchase support locally owned shops,” Kemp said. “Small Business Saturday is a great time of year to remember small businesses that support our community all year long.”
Cicada Books & Coffee will host a storewide book sale and holiday season drinks and bagel specials at its location. The new book inventory will feature local authors and Cicada-branded items for local bookstore fans.
“We have ordered new inventory to feature works by West Virginia authors,” Cicada Books & Coffee’s owner Dawn Hylbert said. “If you have a book lover on your list we offer gift cards and have a great selection of new and new-to-you options.”
This year, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Huntington Children’s Museum will host pictures with Santa and friends from the North Pole at the Central City Gazebo.
Also, the Huntington Children’s Museum will launch its “Upcycled Gingerbread Village” fundraiser allowing children to create an “upcycled” gingerbread house and display them in a variety of shops throughout Central City. The Gingerbread House Drop-off Event will take place on Small Business Saturday and the “sale” of each house will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23.
At The Wild Ramp, a nonprofit indoor farmer’s market, “local” is the word to describe all of the products and the people who grow and make each one.
“We offer gift cards so you can buy now, and then shop when seasonal produce abounds,” said Shelly Keeney, the Wild Ramp’s market director. “This Shop Small Saturday we are featuring gift baskets and a variety of chocolate bites to sweeten your holiday shopping experience.”
Kemp says the local businesses on 14th Street West have a wide variety of offerings including antiques, food, art and history.
“These locally owned shops offer beautiful furniture, a vast selection of art and vintage prints, handmade items from local craftspeople, collectible toys and games, vintage clothing and accessories and home decor,” she said.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.