HUNTINGTON — A battle is brewing between the City of Charleston and a Huntington business over the city’s municipal business and occupation tax.
A few weeks ago, Tri-Data Inc., a records storage facility business in Huntington, received a certified letter from Charleston’s Office of City Collector informing Tri-Data it had been selected for examination to confirm if the business is in compliance with Charleston’s municipal tax code.
Tommy Smirl, president of Tri-Data, said the business was started in 1989 and it has always paid business and occupation taxes to the City of Huntington, where it’s located and all of its services are rendered.
“I was shocked,” Smirl said. “I knew this was wrong for the City of Charleston to suddenly wake up after over 30 years and decide I need to pay them B&O taxes.”
The letter says the City of Charleston wants to “audit” Tri-Data’s financial records for the past 10 years.
“In order to perform the audit, please have federal tax returns, revenue reports, deposit records, income statements and invoices,” it said.
There was also a warning and a Nov. 17, 2022, deadline to respond.
“Failure to adhere to the examination will result in an assessment of taxes, penalties and interest,” the letter said.
Smirl says he immediately contacted the office. He wanted to know when and what services his business rendered in Charleston city limits that would require him to register his business and pay the tax.
“When I asked what services and when are they talking about, they would not tell me,” he said. “They told me and my lawyer to just comply with their audit.”
When contacted by a reporter from The Herald-Dispatch, Charleston City Manager Jonathan Storage replied with an email message through a city spokesperson citing the city’s municipal codes and West Virginia Code regarding business and occupation tax.
One code said municipal business and occupation tax is imposed on each person engaged in purposive revenue generating activities within the municipal limits of the city. Another part of the code says the tax can me imposed if the business renders services to others in city limits and is doing business in the municipality, irrespective of the domicile of the business and irrespective of whether it maintains a permanent place of business in the municipality.
“The City’s Administration works every day to ensure that the tax laws of the City are enforced and that proper process is followed,” Storage said in the email. “The Administration owes an obligation to every taxpayer that we ensure our tax laws are equally applied, and we strive to identify any business that may not be in compliance.”
While the letter Tri-Data received called the process an audit, Storage’s email said it was not.
“This process is not an audit: it is simply a confirmatory exercise to ensure that all organizations conducting business in Charleston are complying with applicable laws,” he said in the email.
Storage was asked about the process used to select Tri-Data.
“The City Collector’s Office receives information regarding businesses who may be doing business in Charleston through a variety of channels, including but not limited to: vendor lists, other businesses who share information about who they may be doing business with, word of mouth, and observation of a business doing work/appearing to do work in Charleston,” he said in the email. “This information is vetted internally by reviewing permits, visiting a business location/job site, and/or other internal research before any outreach to a potential taxpayer takes place.”
Smirl said the City of Charleston should be well aware of his business because Tri-Data has done work for it in the past.
“That’s funny, they say they ‘business doing work in Charleston.’ Between May of 2009 and April of 2015, we did nine scanning or microfilm conversion projects for the City of Charleston’s Accounting Department,” he said. “I couldn’t get more closely to the fire than that. Yet, I never heard a word or were questioned about it.”
Smirl said the business was also audited by the state two years ago, and paying business and occupation taxes to the City of Charleston was not an issue.
“The business I do is in Huntington and all of my facilities are in Huntington,” he said. “All of my services are rendered in Huntington.”
Scott Mattox, an audit technician for the City of Charleston, emailed Smirl and said the “audit engagement letter” was sent to request documentation to verify that all revenue derived from within the City of Charleston was reported to the City of Huntington.
“If this is found to be the case, no revenue will be taken from the City of Huntington,” Mattox email to Smirl said.
Smirl sent his 2021 federal tax and B&O tax returns, but Mattox emailed back saying he needed more.
“In order to complete this verification, we will need three years’ worth of Federal Tax Returns along with the B&O tax returns and cancelled checks filed with the City of Huntington for the same three year period,” Mattox’s email to Smirl said. “I will also need the attached B&O Tax Questionnaire and Business Registration Application completed, signed, and returned to me. Failure to provide the requested documentation by November 17, 2022 will result in the issuance of a subpoena.”
Mattox also told Smirl going forward he would need to register with the City of Charleston and report all future revenue derived from within the City of Charleston on a quarterly basis.
“They still refuse to tell me what services I am supposed to have rendered in Charleston city limits,” Smirl said. “I still don’t understand why I would need to register with the City of Charleston. Instead of trying to help me understand, they are just telling me to comply or else.”
Smirl says as part of his business included picking up boxes of documents and data from customers in Charleston.
“Picking up boxes is just a necessary function for me to perform my actual business in Huntington,” he said. “They still won’t tell me what services I rendered in Charleston city limits. Is it because I picked up some boxes? I think they are really desperate, or it is some kind of retribution?”
Smirl says he will stop charging a pickup fee if this is the revenue the City of Charleston is using to try to get him to pay business and occupation and register his business with them.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” Smirl said. “We pay all our business and occupation taxes to the City of Huntington because that is where my business is and it’s where the services are rendered. Huntington recently sent me a letter saying I have complied with my tax obligation and that I am in good standing. It seems like they want some of the B&O tax I already pay to the City of Huntington on all of my revenue.”
Tri-Data uses a professional accounting firm, Somerville & Co. in Huntington.
“They have handled our taxes and filings since the business started in 1989 and they know everything we do and we handle things however they advise us,” Smirl said.
Storage says the city can’t comment on particular business, but said common reasons for why a company may be selected for an audit include the company being observed conducting business in the city without a business license, the company is working in the city but is not filing tax returns or the company is included on another taxpayer’s vendor list.
Storage said in his email that City of Charleston staff routinely identifies entities that are conducting business in the city of Charleston but are not remitting taxes.
“When this occurs, the City Collector’s Office may send a letter to those entities requesting information. This is simply a confirmatory exercise to ensure that all organizations conducting business in Charleston are complying with applicable laws,” he said. “Based on the information collected through the above process, the Collector’s Office will determine whether to initiate a full audit.”
During the course of the audit process, Storage said the city collector may determine the entity is remitting taxes pursuant to the law and close the file.
“Should it be determined the entity is not remitting taxes pursuant to the law, an assessment will be provided to the taxpayer,” he said. “The taxpayer then has the ability to appeal the assessment by filing a Petition for reassessment with the City Collector — a process that is outlined in code.”
Storage says not all inquiries will result in an audit.
“The taxpayer is notified of an audit via letter,” he said. “If a taxpayer asks why the business is being selected for an audit, the Collector’s Office will provide reasoning for the audit.”
However, Smirl says he has not been provided a reason.
“If I was I would make it public,” he said. “I have just been told to provide the records or else I will get a subpoena. It can’t just be give us everything you have got and we will decide to tell you later.”
Storage said the Collector’s Office sends approximately 5 to 10 letters each month to entities inside and outside of Charleston.
“The number of letters sent out is currently determined by the capacity of the Collector’s Office — number of staff members who can perform the audit/research and the number of audits currently ongoing,” he said. “While it has been the practice of the Collector’s Office to send letters to entities — inside and outside of Charleston — for this purpose for more than a decade, the number of letters sent each month has varied during that time.”
Smirl feels his business is being targeted by the City of Charleston, but Storage says city staff routinely identifies entities that are conducting business in the City of Charleston and are not remitting taxes.
“When this occurs, the City Collector’s Office may send a letter to those entities requesting information,” he said. “This is simply a confirmatory exercise to ensure that all organizations conducting business in Charleston are complying with applicable laws. The City Collector’s Office also regularly audits currently registered businesses, located inside and outside of Charleston, to ensure compliance with applicable laws.”
Smirl says while he may be fighting a losing battle, he plans to appeal and continue to object to having to pay business and occupation taxes and perform quarterly reports to the City of Charleston.
“This may be business, but it feels very personal,” he said. “They are trying to say we have been getting away with something and we have not been. I work very hard at keeping everything in compliance.”