Chico’s, the women’s clothing store located in Pullman Square since 2007, is celebrating 40 years of business with an informal fashion show from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
This show is a preview of the spring and summer collection; all are invited. Models of all sizes will walk through the store wearing different outfits from the collection and sales associates can assist customers in finding styles and sizes for themselves. Light refreshments will be provided.
Charlotte Dunn, the store’s sales lead, has a personal connection to the very first Chico’s that opened in 1983 on Sanibel Island in Florida.
“My grandmother would take me there — I’m pretty sure I was in my early teens — because she owned property down in Florida. And then that store, the last hurricane that went through, the original store was just completely torn apart but they were able to save some memorabilia from it,” Dunn said.
She was recently hired to work at the Huntington location.
“Chico’s includes clothing for all women, all sizes, all ages, all journeys of life. It’s high fashion,” she said.
Dunn says that the styles at the store are a way for women to express themselves through clothing.
“We got started just as Pullman Square was starting to really blossom and bloom, as well as the rest of downtown Huntington,” she said.
She says the businesses in Pullman Square and downtown bring business to each other.
“The mall got put out there in Barboursville and just sucked all the business out of downtown Huntington and now I really feel like that business is returning and just really beautifying the city,” she said.
