The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chico’s, the women’s clothing store located in Pullman Square since 2007, is celebrating 40 years of business with an informal fashion show from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

This show is a preview of the spring and summer collection; all are invited. Models of all sizes will walk through the store wearing different outfits from the collection and sales associates can assist customers in finding styles and sizes for themselves. Light refreshments will be provided.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you