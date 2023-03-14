The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

City Holding Co. is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia and has its corporate offices at Cross Lanes, W.Va.

CHARLESTON — City Holding Co., the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia, announced on Friday that it has completed its acquisition of Citizens Commerce Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Citizens Commerce Bank, headquartered in Versailles, Kentucky.

The acquisition became effective as of the close of business on March 10 and was structured as a stock transaction valued at approximately $62.1 million, or $15.37 per share of Citizens common stock, with each share of Citizens common stock being exchanged for 0.1666 shares of City common stock.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years.

