Consumer lending is “challenging,” commercial lending activity is up at City Holding Co., the parent of City National Bank of West Virginia.
The company on Thursday reported net income of $22.7 million in the third quarter, which was up from $20.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. Year-to-date net income was $64.7 million, down from $67.4 million through the first three quarters of last year.
Assets at the end of the quarter totaled $5.95 billion, compared with $5.51 billion a year ago.
City National Bank operates 94 branches across West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia. Its corporate headquarters are at Cross Lanes.
“While our financial performance is not quite back to pre-COVID levels, City’s financial performance continued on an upward swing in the third quarter of 2021,” Charles R. (“Skip”) Hageboeck, president and CEO of City Holding, said in the earnings release.
“Asset quality continues to be a hallmark for City with nonperforming assets dropping to below $10 million ($9.0 million or just 0.26% of total loans and other real estate owned). Past due loans and troubled debt restructurings also declined during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Deferrals on commercial loans have also declined significantly during the quarter to just $15 million and are solely related to hotel and lodging customers,” Hageboeck said in the release.
“While consumer related lending continues to be challenging with the current interest rate environment, commercial loans grew $36 million, or 2% (8.1% annualized), during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, exclusive of PPP balances. As of September 30, 2021, our (Paycheck Protection Program) balances have declined to $26 million with less than $1 million remaining outstanding from PPP loans originated in 2020 and approximately 45% of loans originated in 2021 already forgiven.”
