CROSS LANES, W.Va. — City Holding Co., the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia, has agreed to purchase Citizens Commerce Bancshares, the parent company of Citizens Commerce Bank of Versailles, Kentucky, in a $61 million transaction.
The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2023.
Citizens Commerce Bank has offices in the Lexington and Frankfort markets of central Kentucky. The acquisition will give City National 12 offices in central Kentucky.
“Our leadership recognized this strategic partnership to enhance our market presence in the Lexington, Kentucky, area, and we are excited to be adding the Citizens franchise to our Lexington footprint,” Charles R. "Skip" Hageboeck, president and CEO of City Holding, said in the news release announcing the sale.
Michelle Oxley, president and CEO of Citizens, said, “Partnering with City is the next, best step that we could take for our company, shareholders and customers. This partnership will provide our customers with additional resources, while retaining the community banking culture that sets us apart. I am confident that this will be a seamless transition for our employees and customers, while providing long-term value for our shareholders. City is a great franchise, and I look forward to the future ahead for our combined company.”
The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the City board of directors and by the Citizens board of directors.
City Holding Co. is headquartered in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. City National Bank of West Virginia has 94 branches in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio. As of Sept. 30, City had $5.9 billion in total assets, $5.0 billion in deposits and $3.6 billion in gross loans.
Citizens Commerce Bank was founded as a national bank in 1996 and converted to a Kentucky state-chartered bank in 2018. Citizens operates five branches in Woodford County, Kentucky, and the surrounding areas. As of Sept. 30, Citizens had $354 million in total assets, $319 million in deposits and $262 million in gross loans.
The combined company will have $6.2 billion in assets, deposits of $5.3 billion and gross loans of $3.9 billion.
Also Tuesday, City National released its third-quarter earnings statement. The company reported net income of $27.374 million in the third quarter, up from $22.732 million in the third quarter of last year. In the first three quarters of this year, City National earned $71.408 million, up from $64.694 million in the same period last year.
Loans increased $62.0 million (1.7%) from June 30 to Sept. 30 to $3.63 billion. Residential real estate loans increased $27.8 million (1.7%), commercial real estate loans increased $16.2 million (1.2%), commercial and industrial loans increased $15.3 million (4.2%) and home equity loans increased $5.1 million (4.1%). The increases were partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans of $2.7 million.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.