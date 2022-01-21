A boost in coal traffic and acquisition of a trucking company helped CSX Corp. increase its earnings by 37% last year.
CSX on Thursday reported net income of $934 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.78 billion for the year. Those were increases of 23% and 37%, respectively.
Domestic coal tonnage decreased 10% in the fourth quarter due to lower shipments of utility coal primarily driven by an outage at a major coal-producing location, CSX said in its quarterly earnings report. The decrease was partially offset by an 8% increase in export coal driven by higher international shipments of metallurgical coal. Total tonnage was down 3%.
For the year, domestic tonnage increased 11% over 2020 and export tonnage increased by 10%.
Chemical shipments and revenues decreased in the fourth quarter because of lower shipments of crude oil and other energy-related commodities. Automotive volumes and revenues decreased also due to lower North American vehicle production, which continues to be impacted by shortages of semiconductors and other parts, CSX said.
Fuel costs for locomotives increased in 2021 similar to how consumers paid more for gasoline. CSX paid an average of $2.58 a gallon for locomotive fuel in 2021, up from $1.43 a gallon in 2020. The railroad improved its fuel efficiency — the number of gallons of locomotive fuel used per 1,000 ton-miles — to 0.99 in 2010, from 0.94 the year before.
On the trucking side of CSX’s business, revenue increased $210 million over 2020 because of the acquisition of Quality Carriers, which became final in the third quarter. Quality Carriers’ acquisition drove $131 million of increased costs, the railroad said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.