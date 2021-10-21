Bolstered in part by an increase in coal shipments, CSX Corp. on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $968 million, up from $736 million in the third quarter of last year.
The company reported net earnings in the first three quarters of $2.847 billion, an increase of 42% from the first three quarters of 2020.
“I want to thank all of CSX’s railroaders for their continued dedication to our customers amidst the combination of ongoing supply chain disruptions and challenges presented by the COVID-19 Delta variant this quarter” James M. Foote, president and CEO, said in a statement released after stock markets closed Wednesday. “We are committed to helping our customers overcome current supply chain constraints and will continue to take action in order to keep our network fluid and design new solutions that enable the delivery of critical goods to millions of Americans.”
CSX hauled 12.6 million tons of coal for domestic markets and 7.7 million tons for export in the third quarter. Those were increases of 22% and 7%, respectively. Revenues from coal shipments increased by 16% from a year ago.
“Domestic coal increased due to higher shipments of utility coal as well as higher steel and industrial shipments. The increase in export coal was driven by higher international shipments of both thermal and metallurgical coal,” the company said in financial documents released as part of the earnings report.
Coal accounted for about 11.4% of materials shipped by CSX in the third quarter and about 13.9% of its revenues.
Chemical shipments were virtually unchanged in the quarter, while automotive shipments decreased by about 1% because of lower North American vehicle production, which continues to be impacted by shortages of semiconductors and other parts, CSX said.
As everyone else has, CSX had to deal with higher fuel costs. The company paid an average of $2.34 a gallon for 85,900 gallons of locomotive fuel, compared with $1.32 a year ago.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.