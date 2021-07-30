Eight utilities have joined a regional coalition aimed at providing charging stations for electric vehicles in the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast.
The additions bring to 14 the number of members in the Electric Highway Coalition, which already included American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power.
The 14 member utilities operate in 29 states and the District of Columbia and serve more than 60 million customers. Through the coalition, they are committed to growing corridor EV charging solutions within their service territories and working with other members to ensure the charging resources to enable EV drivers convenient charging options and seamless travel routes.
Member utilities have agreed to work together to ensure efficient and effective fast-charging deployment plans that enable long distance EV travel, avoid duplication among coalition utilities, and complement existing corridor fast charging sites. Ideally, EHC members are pursuing sites that are easily accessible for drivers located less than 100 miles apart. The EHC is also committed to providing a positive charging experience for drivers, including having at least two charging stations with universal vehicle compatibility and additional features where feasible, such as real-time status reporting for drivers and convenient payment collection, according to a release issued by AEP.
DC Fast charging stations are typically capable of getting drivers back on the road in 20-30 minutes. However, the member companies are working closely with stakeholders in their service territories to determine the best approaches to support effective EV charging buildout. Additionally, each member company will determine its own specific pricing models and select their own charging equipment providers.
“AEP helped bring the initial members of the Electric Highway Coalition together. In just a few months we have been able to more than double the number of companies who want to be part of this unprecedented effort,” said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Every major car maker has announced production of EVs for every lifestyle — from pickup trucks to performance cars — and our industry is prepared to ensure that drivers can travel wherever the road takes them. Through the EHC, we can make sure that our nation’s charging infrastructure is built to enable travel and make the most efficient use of the energy grid.”
AEP has committed to replacing its 2,300 cars and light-duty trucks with EV models by 2030. Additional medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will transition to hybrid or electric alternatives as models become available. AEP said the charging network announced this week will enable AEP employees to use EVs to travel throughout the company’s 11-state service territory, which includes parts of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. AEP also is working with select customers across its service territory to provide information on the benefits of electrifying their own vehicle fleets or business processes.
Across its service territory, AEP is working with regulators to create programs that benefit all customers and support EV adoption, such as off-peak charging programs, incentives for charging station installations, energy efficiency rebates, and consultative services to encourage electrification.