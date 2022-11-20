The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WURTLAND, Ky. — Thanks to some cooperation and coordination between labor and management, Pregis workers in Wurtland, Kentucky, are receiving the opportunity to apply and interview at local shops and businesses that are also United Steelworkers facilities.

When Pregis announced in August it would close its Wurtland location in Greenup County sometime this year, it was going to affect about 80 employees. Company officials reported the facility that opened in 1995 produces only one product and cited the discontinuation of manufacturing materials for the upcoming shut down.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

