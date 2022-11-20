WURTLAND, Ky. — Thanks to some cooperation and coordination between labor and management, Pregis workers in Wurtland, Kentucky, are receiving the opportunity to apply and interview at local shops and businesses that are also United Steelworkers facilities.
When Pregis announced in August it would close its Wurtland location in Greenup County sometime this year, it was going to affect about 80 employees. Company officials reported the facility that opened in 1995 produces only one product and cited the discontinuation of manufacturing materials for the upcoming shut down.
“The regretful decision to close the Wurtland facility is due to the discontinuation of a key ingredient required to manufacture polypropylene foam material, the only product this facility produces. Despite exhaustive efforts to find a suitable replacement for the manufacturing component, we have been unable to do so, leaving us with no choice but to cease manufacturing operations for the Microfoam product line. The decision in no way reflects the performance of our Wurtland employees. We are working closely with the local resources and the USW to help ease the transition of this unavoidable situation,” the company said in a prepared statement.
Jeremy Clayborne, a member of United Steelworkers Local 8-00719 in Ashland, says local employers were contacted by the local and USW District 8.
“They were told of the experience and skills of the employees at Pregis, and all four were interested in meeting the employees of Pregis. This coordination and cooperation helped to begin the process,” Clayborne said. “Their interest in employing the soon-to-be laid off employees of Pregis is a great positive in a terribly negative situation.”
Clayborne says Marathon Petroleum’s Catlettsburg refinery, Steel of West Virginia, Special Metals and HWI Brickyard in South Shore, Kentucky, agreed to reach out to Pregis and there have been job fairs conducted.
“We have interviewed about a half dozen, hope to interview more, and further hope to hire a few later this year when their obligations with Pregis have concluded,” said John O’Connor, Steel of West Virginia vice president of administration.
Clayborne says thanks to Marathon, Steel of West Virginia and Special Metals, approximately 75 of the 80 union workers may already have a new job.
“Marathon, Steel of West Virginia and Special Metals went above and beyond what we expected interviewing these union workers,” Clayborne said. “Some of the workers haven’t done an interview in 20 years and the companies understood that and made the process to interview easy for them.”
Another job fair for the workers is scheduled at Pregis later this year, according to Beth Thomason, who assists Pregis with public relations.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
