NEWELL, W.Va. — The Fiesta Tableware Co., known widely for its brightly hued tableware and home goods, announced Thursday plans for layoffs that could result in up to one-third of its employees permanently losing their jobs.
The company issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice, as required by law, of the upcoming layoffs to employee union leadership and WorkForce West Virginia, according to a news release.
The former Homer Laughlin China Co., now known as The Fiesta Tableware Co., says it has experienced decades of declining sales, which they say are due in part to pressure from low-price importers to the United States.
As the company explored options to reduce its costs, on March 24, its foodservice business and the Homer Laughlin and Hall China brand names were sold, according to the release. While the sale stabilized the company — particularly the retail sales division — layoffs became necessary after manufacturing temporarily stopped March 24 due to COVID-19.
The company estimates that potentially one-third of the employees will permanently lose their jobs. Layoffs are expected to begin between Friday, May 15, and June 15.
Earlier this month, the company also issued a WARN notice indicating that it expects to lay off more than one-third of employees from its Hall China plant in East Liverpool, Ohio.