HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s Compass program announced “Compass Huntington Restaurant Week” beginning Sunday.
The event, which runs from March 5 to 12, will feature new restaurants each day offering unique dining experiences to local residents and visitors, city officials said in a press release.
Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales to the Compass program, which uses intervention strategies to prioritize the physical and mental wellbeing of those who serve the community, the release said.
“Compass Huntington Restaurant Week is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in support of our police and fire personnel,” Austin Sanders, Compass director, said in a press release. “We are grateful to these amazing restaurants for their support, and we encourage everyone to dine out and make a difference. Compass Huntington Restaurant Week is an opportunity for foodies to explore Huntington’s diverse culinary scene while supporting a vital community service.”
By supporting Compass, restaurant-goers will help ensure that Huntington’s police and fire personnel have the resources they need to stay healthy, both physically and mentally, Sanders added.
The Restaurant Week schedule is as follows:
Sunday, March 5: Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, 833 3rd Ave., and The Peddler, 835 3rd Ave. (brunch)
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.