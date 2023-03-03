The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar in Huntington is located on 3rd Avenue in Huntington and will kick off “Compass Huntington Restaurant Week” beginning Sunday.

 Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s Compass program announced “Compass Huntington Restaurant Week” beginning Sunday.

The event, which runs from March 5 to 12, will feature new restaurants each day offering unique dining experiences to local residents and visitors, city officials said in a press release.

