Nucor sign picture by Fred Pace.jpg
A sign was erected last fall to note the site of Nucor Steel’s planned electric arc furnace sheet mill in the Apple Grove and Mercer Bottom communities of Mason County, W.Va. Construction is expected to start this year, according to company officials.

 FRED PACE | The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost of Nucor Corp.’s new steel mill at the Mason County community of Apple Grove is increasing.

Nucor now expects a net cash outlay of approximately $3.1 billion for the West Virginia sheet mill, up from $2.7 billion when the project was first announced in September 2021, the company announced on Thursday.

