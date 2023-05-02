Country Grown Cannabis had a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce for its new cannabis dispensary in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue on Monday.
Courtesy of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce
HUNTINGTON — Another cannabis dispensary has opened in downtown Huntington.
“We’re excited to be in Huntington, be a part of the community and to be able to help our patients,” said Jeffery Lockhart, Country Grown Dispensary manager.
The medical marijuana distribution company now has three locations in West Virginia — Martinsburg, Charles Town, and its new location in Huntington.
Country Grown Cannabis officials said their team has extensive background in the medical cannabis industry and its focus is on quality over ease or quantity.
“At Country Grown, we pride ourselves on having quality products at affordable prices. We strive to cater to a wide range of patients, from across all walks of life. We welcome everyone in to check us out. We have great specials for first-time patients,” Lockhart said.
Special offers were given to the first 20 patients at the grand opening. Dispensary tours, coffee and donuts were provided by Country Grown Cannabis following the ribbon cutting.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
