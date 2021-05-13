CSX is getting into the trucking business.
The railroad announced Wednesday morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Quality Carriers, the largest provider of bulk liquid chemicals truck transportation in North America, from Quality Distribution. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Quality Carriers has one terminal in this area, that being in Kanawha County along W.Va. 25 east of Nitro.
According to CSX, Quality Carriers operates the most extensive bulk tank trucking fleet in North America, with around 2,500 drivers. Through a network of more than 100 company-owned and affiliate terminals and facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Quality Carriers provides transportation services to many of the leading chemical producers and shippers in North America. The transaction will create a multimodal chemicals transportation network that CSX expects to extend the reach of both companies.
In the news release, James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer of CSX said, “The acquisition of Quality Carriers further demonstrates our commitment to the strategic growth of our business and deepening our relationships with customers. Our new partnership will provide chemical producers and shippers with a first-of-its-kind multimodal solution that capitalizes on the powerful synergies between Quality Carriers’ truck transportation fleet and our cost-advantaged rail network. We believe that this new capability will create meaningful long-term value for our company.”
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions.