CSX earnings were relatively flat in the second quarter compared with a year ago. Company officials say earnings should improve as the railroad increases the number of train crews.
The ability to hire and retain train workers is “a challenge,” CEO and President James M. Foote said in a conference call Wednesday after second-quarter earnings were announced.
“There is more demand for rail service than we are able to satisfy.”
Foote said CSX continues to hire and train engineers and conductors, but the attrition rate among existing workers and new hires is higher than expected. CSX expects to reach its target of 7,000 train workers by the end of this quarter, he said.
CSX reported net income of $1.178 billion in the quarter, up slightly from $1.173 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Coal tonnage was down 2% but coal revenue increased by 47%. Export coal shipments decreased because of lower shipments of thermal coal. That was due in part because of reduced capacity at an export pier. Domestic coal increased because of greater shipments to steel and industrial customers. Those shipments were partially offset by lower shipments of utility coal including impacts limited coal availability during mine disruptions, according to the quarterly earnings report.
But the shortage of labor to operate trains also contributed to problems moving coal, CSX executives said in the conference call.
Kevin Boone, CSX executive vice president of sales and marketing, said the second half of this year should see more traffic as auto production is up and if coal shipments improve as more crews become available to move coal.
“As the crews come on line, we’ll chase those opportunities that are out there,” Boone said.
Foote added, “We have only one restriction on us now, and that’s crews.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.