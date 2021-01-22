CSX earnings saw a 1% decrease in net earnings in the fourth quarter and a 17% decrease for the entire year.
The company released its quarterly earnings report after financial markets closed Thursday. CSX usually is the first publicly traded company with interests in the Tri-State to release its quarterly earnings reports.
Fourth-quarter earnings were down only 1% despite a 2% decrease in revenues. For the full year, revenues decreased 11% from 2019.
The volume of coal hauled in the quarter was down 9% from 2019, but revenues from coal traffic were down by 18%. For the year, coal volume was down 24% and coal revenue decreased by 33%.
“The decline in domestic coal was driven by lower shipments of utility coal as a result of continued competition from natural gas and reduced electrical demand, as well as lower steel and industrial shipments due to lower industrial production. Export coal declined due to reduced international shipments of thermal coal,” CSX said in its quarterly financial report.
Domestic coal shipments decreased 7% in the quarter while shipments for exports increased by 13%. For the full year, domestic tonnage fell 26% and export tonnage 23%.