CSX Corp. on Thursday announced operating income of $1.58 billion in the third quarter and net income of $1.11 billion, up from $1.44 billion and $968 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.
For the first nine months, operating income was $4.564 billion, up 8%, and net income was $3.148 billion, up 11%.
“Total revenue increased 18% in third quarter 2022 when compared to third quarter 2021 due to higher fuel recovery, pricing gains that include the benefit of higher export coal benchmark rates, increases in trucking revenue, volume growth and increases in other revenue,” the company said in its earnings statement.
CSX hauled 2% less coal in the quarter than the year before. Export coal tonnage increased 4% because of higher shipments of metallurgical coal. Domestic coal decreased 6% because of lower shipments of utility coal, including the impacts of limited coal availability during mine disruptions, CSX said.
In their conference call with investment analysts, CSX executives said coal production could increase next year. Among other things, coal-burning power plants in the South will need to replenish their inventories, executives said.
Just as car drivers, CSX dealt with higher fuel costs in the third quarter. It paid an average of $3.99 per gallon of diesel fuel in the quarter, compared with $2.34 a year ago. In the first three quarters of this year, CSX paid $3.69 per gallon, up from $2.11 last year.
CSX had 21,946 employees at the end of the quarter, up from 20,467 the year before. Executives said the railroad has the highest headcount since March 2020. Jamie Boychuck, executive vice president of operations, said 60 employees have taken voluntary transfers to areas on the railroad where it is hiring to make up for shortages.
