Railroad Contract Talks

A CSX train engine sits idle on tracks in Philadelphia on Sept. 14, 2022.

 Matt Rourke | The Associated Press

CSX Corp. on Thursday announced operating income of $1.58 billion in the third quarter and net income of $1.11 billion, up from $1.44 billion and $968 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.

For the first nine months, operating income was $4.564 billion, up 8%, and net income was $3.148 billion, up 11%.

