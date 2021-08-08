HUNTINGTON — CSX’s business is up in all market segments, including coal. However, the railroad giant is having a difficult time finding enough people to hire to work on its trains, including those in Huntington.
“CSX is currently recruiting for a wide range of positions across our network, including train crews, which includes conductors, as well as mechanical and engineering employees,” Sheriee S. Bowman, media relations representative for CSX Transportation, said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch. “We are recruiting candidates for a range of open positions who have what it takes to be a CSX railroader.”
James Foote, CSX president and CEO, said during the company’s second quarter earnings call that he fully expected to have 500 new employees since the beginning of the year, but the company had only brought on 200 so far.
“In January when I got on this call, I said we are hiring because we anticipated growth. I fully expected that by now we would have about 500 new T&E employees on the property,” he said. “No way did I or anybody else in the last six months realize how difficult it was going to be to try and get people to come to work these days.”
Foote said it has been an enormous challenge to go out and find people that want to be conductors on the railroad.
“It’s very, very difficult,” he said. “Nor did we anticipate that a lot of the people were going to decide they didn’t want to work anymore. So our attrition was much higher in the first half of the year than what we had expected. So even though we brought on 200 new employees, we fell short of where we thought we would be by now going into the year because we anticipated that there was going to be strong demand. We continue to expect there to be strong demand. And as long as there continues to be the forecast for demand, we are going to continue to hire employees, because you need employees to run a railroad.”
Jamie Boychuk, executive vice president of operations at CSX, said during the call that the company has put a referral program together offering incentives to its employees to refer people to our railroad to work for CSX.
“We went from the application of just a few hundred people to I would say within a two-week period well over a thousand applicants that we’re going through right now to bring on as conductors,” Boychuck said. “So the pipeline has gotten very strong and this program has helped out. And of course the referrals will then help people stick around until they understand what the job is and know what it’s about and understand the lifestyle.”
Qualifications and training vary by role, according to Bowman. She said primary responsibilities include safely coordinating train crews on a freight train, placing rail cars to facilitate loading and unloading and makeup and breakdown trains in a rail yard, customer facility or similar locations.
“There is four weeks of training at the CSX Training Center in Atlanta, Georgia,” she said in her recent email. “CSX pays for travel, lodging and meals.”
After those four weeks are completed, there are an additional 9 to 15 weeks of on-the-job training at the new employee’s assigned location.
“Once training is completed, conductors have an average earning potential of up to $72,000 the first year,” Bowman added.
Employment levels across the freight rail network remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Surface Transportation Board (STB), an independent federal agency that is charged with the economic regulation of various modes of surface transportation, primarily freight rail. The data showed railroads reported 47,444 transportation employees in June, down from about 51,800 in March 2020.
Sean Pelkey, vice president and acting chief financial officer, said during the earnings call that CSX will continue hiring through the rest of the year.
“And as long as we need to in order to move the volume and increase fluidity,” he said. “I would expect sequential headcount is probably going to go up a little bit on a net basis, both in the third quarter and the fourth quarter.”
CSX has solid earnings report for second quarter
Despite the worker shortages, CSX announced second quarter 2021 net earnings of $1,173 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $499 million, or $0.22 per share in the same period last year. Second quarter 2021 operating ratio was 43.4% compared to 63.3% in the prior year period.
“This quarter’s results highlight just how quickly volumes have rebounded,” Bowman said in her recent email. “Domestic coal benefited from higher utility and industrial demand, and both export metallurgical and thermal coal volumes rebounded meaningfully. As Kevin Boone mentioned on the second quarter earnings call, ‘the coal market is similar to a lot of the other markets that were talked about.’”
Coal revenue increased 47% on 44% higher volumes with growth across all coal markets, the earnings report showed.
“Demand is outstripping supply,” Boone, executive vice president of sales and marketing at CSX, said during the earnings call. “We do expect growth, but not back to the levels that we saw in 2019, and a lot of that is based on the supply chain continuing to try to catch up with the demand.”
CSX also attributed the positive results to benefits from the sale of certain property rights in CSX-owned line segments to the Commonwealth of Virginia for passenger rail operations. The report showed the transaction favorably impacted operating income by $349 million, operating ratio by 11.7 percentage points and earnings per share by 12 cents.
CSX said revenue for the second quarter increased 33 percent from the prior year to $2.99 billion, driven by growth across all lines of business. Expenses decreased 9% year over year to $1.3 billion and operating income improved to $1.69 billion for the quarter.
Also, it was noted that CSX’s locomotive rebuilding program expects to deliver 60 rebuilds of locomotives in the next three months. The rebuilding program is based in Huntington.
“On the locomotive side, as we get faster and we can improve our fluidity out there from even where we are now, we are going to need less locomotives. So the question isn’t necessarily where our numbers are at now. We are good with what we have for our locomotives. We still got hundreds of locomotives in storage,” Foote said. “We’ve got a great rebuild program that we’re continuing to do. We’ve got 60 rebuilt locomotives coming out here over the next three months, which will allow us to put down some more locomotives that aren’t as fuel-efficient. So we’ll continue along that track and — nothing but continued opportunities, particularly on the technology side, as we continue to work with our zero-to-zero program through Trip Optimizer and Wi-Tronix. There is a lot to gain as we continue to move forward on that front.”