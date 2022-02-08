ASHLAND — Tim Gibbs, executive director of the Ashland Alliance, said Tuesday was a hard day for many residents as they watched the controlled demolition of the Amanda Furnace at the AK Steel site near Ashland.
“I was amazed to see the number of individuals with connections to AK Steel come out to watch the end of an era,” Gibbs said. “It’s been a tough day, but it’s also the first day toward a new future there.”
The demolition used controlled blasts to bring down the facility, which has been idle since 2015.
“They had to shut down U.S. 23 to do this, and they didn’t make it public because they didn’t want large crowds near the blasts,” Gibbs said. “Safety was the top priority.”
The blasts and rumbling caused by the demolition at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday took many Tri-State residents off guard. Several went to social media asking if an earthquake had happened, but they quickly learned from other posts and media reports that it was all part of the demolition work.
Justin DeWitt, CEO of JD Enterprises in Ashland, called it the end of an era.
“The city of Ashland developed around industry, and as part of the industrial revolution it became the hub of many pieces of what built America. Part of that legacy was AK Steel, formerly Ashland Steel,” he said.
“Since 1890, a furnace stood here producing steel for America. In 1963, the Amanda Furnace replaced the Ashland No. 2, which at the time had become the oldest running steel furnace left in America. Through the final industrial boom of the ’60s through the ’80s, Amanda Furnace helped keep over 900 fellow Ashland families employed. In 2015, due to cheap imported steel, the Amanda Furnace was cooled and shut down. Today, some seven years later, we watch her lay down forever. What that means for Ashland is still unknown, but the end of an era is certainly apparent today.”
Janda Sutton Conley, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, said her family was raised by AK Steel.
“My father, Jerry Sutton, started at AK in the mid-’70s and retired mid-2000s,” she said. “My husband, Steve Conley, has worked there since the ’90s. I was raised with the AK family, took tours of the plant as a child and attended Christmas parties and picnics. Our children have also known nothing but AK also. When the layoffs occurred during the plant closure, my husband transferred to the Dearborn, Michigan, plant. He now travels back and forth. This closure has greatly impacted our family. My husband is a hard worker but definitely misses working local. This was truly a sad day and the end of an era.”
AK Steel was acquired by Cleveland-Cliffs weeks after the plant closed in 2019. When the acquisition of AK Steel was announced, Cleveland-Cliffs appeared to indicate it would develop Ashland as a producer of pig iron for the marketplace.
However, during a February 2020 earnings conference call, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said, “Ashland, at this point, is on the back burner.”
“I don’t believe the market needs Ashland,” Goncalves said during the conference call. “The market definitely leads our HBI (hot briquetted iron). But I’m not sure if they need Ashland. And I’m going to do everything I can for the market not to need Ashland, because I’m going to grow the business of AK Steel.”
Gibbs said Cleveland-Cliffs has been working for over a year to rehabilitate and clean up the site for future use.
“This site is over 500 acres on the river, but out of the flood plain and with all the infrastructure already in place,” he said. “Maybe it will be for their use or for something else. So while there was pain today, there is also hope. We are now one day closer to having something here for the next 100 years to support this region.”