This file photo combo shows the AT&T logo on the side of a corporate office in Springfield, Ill., left, and a DirecTV satellite dish atop a home in Los Angeles. DirecTV workers in Huntington plans to picket the company Wednesday to demand a fair contract that includes affordable healthcare and wage increases, according to the Communication Workers of America.

 The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — DirecTV workers in Huntington plan to picket the company Wednesday to demand a fair contract that includes affordable healthcare and wage increases, according to the Communication Workers of America.

“Wednesday at 11 a.m., members of Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 2009 and workers at DirecTV in Huntington, W.Va. will picket the company and demand they bargain in good faith to reach a new contract that includes good wages, benefits and standards,” the union said in a news release. “The members at DirecTV, AT&T’s satellite TV and digital streaming service, who primarily work in a call center as Customer Service Representatives, have been bargaining for a fair contract for months. However, AT&T and TPG — the owners of DirecTV — have been engaging in divisive tactics and prioritizing profits over workers by presenting retrogressive proposals that include major cuts to workers’ healthcare benefits and inadequate raises that do not keep up with inflation.”

