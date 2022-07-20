This file photo combo shows the AT&T logo on the side of a corporate office in Springfield, Ill., left, and a DirecTV satellite dish atop a home in Los Angeles. DirecTV workers in Huntington plans to picket the company Wednesday to demand a fair contract that includes affordable healthcare and wage increases, according to the Communication Workers of America.
HUNTINGTON — DirecTV workers in Huntington plan to picket the company Wednesday to demand a fair contract that includes affordable healthcare and wage increases, according to the Communication Workers of America.
“Wednesday at 11 a.m., members of Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 2009 and workers at DirecTV in Huntington, W.Va. will picket the company and demand they bargain in good faith to reach a new contract that includes good wages, benefits and standards,” the union said in a news release. “The members at DirecTV, AT&T’s satellite TV and digital streaming service, who primarily work in a call center as Customer Service Representatives, have been bargaining for a fair contract for months. However, AT&T and TPG — the owners of DirecTV — have been engaging in divisive tactics and prioritizing profits over workers by presenting retrogressive proposals that include major cuts to workers’ healthcare benefits and inadequate raises that do not keep up with inflation.”
According to the union, its members have kept the company functioning and profitable even during the pandemic.
“The workers refuse to stand by as TPG and AT&T maximize their profits at their expense. They are fighting back and demanding a fair contract that recognizes the value they bring to the company and the customers,” the union said in the release. “The company’s ongoing success has only been possible because of the workers’ continued hard work. They kept the company functioning and profitable even through a global public health crisis. It is time workers get their fair share at DirecTV. Workers at DirecTV call centers in Eden Prairie, Minn. and Englewood, Colo., who are covered by the same contract, will also be holding simultaneous informational pickets.”
The union says DirecTV was spun off from AT&T last August to establish a new company now co-owned by AT&T and TPG Capital, a private equity firm.
“TPG says that it cares about the social impact of its investments. But the actions of the TPG-approved executives prove otherwise,” the union said in the release. “In the past, TPG has faced criticism for loading companies with debt and forcing them to cut jobs and sell off assets to survive. Sometimes TPG’s debt-driven deals and extraction of fees have caused companies to file for bankruptcy.”
The picketing in Huntington will take place at the DirecTV Customer Services office at 2203 5th St. Road.
A message to DirecTV was not immediately returned.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
