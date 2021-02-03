CHARLESTON — Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation announced the opening of its state-of-the-art natural gas control center in its Charleston regional office.
The new facility will initially support the monitoring of the Cranberry Pipeline network, which transports 70 million mcf (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas per day across approximately 3,000 miles of gathering, midstream and transmission pipeline in West Virginia, the company said in a news release Tuesday.
The control and monitoring of other company owned and operated assets will be transitioned to the Charleston center over time, the release said.
“This significant investment in our Charleston regional office allows us to consolidate similar operations into one centrally-located and highly advanced command center,” Benjamin Sullivan, executive vice president for Diversified, said in the release. “We are committed to operating in the safest, most responsible and proactive manner possible. This new facility enhances our ability to monitor our pipeline and compressor station network around the clock, seven days a week, throughout the year.”
The control center is staffed by a team of professional gas control operators, according to the release.
“Their job is to monitor the pipeline network to maintain adequate pressure and watch for irregularities,” the release said. “Additional staff will be added as Diversified transitions other assets to the Charleston control center.”
“Despite challenging market conditions, Diversified continues to invest in its operations in West Virginia and across our operational footprint,” Diversified’s chief executive officer and founder Rusty Hutson Jr. said. “We believe the natural gas industry has a very bright future and West Virginia will play a significant role in our success moving forward.”
Hutson, a native of northern West Virginia and a graduate of Fairmont State University, added that Diversified is one of the top five producers by volume of natural gas coming out of West Virginia.
The company employs over 1,200 people, including more than 425 in West Virginia.