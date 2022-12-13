A Silver Spring, Maryland, company has chosen Doddridge County as the site of a $3 billion natural gas power plant that would utilize carbon sequestration technology.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday applauded Competitive Power Ventures’ selection of Doddridge, which had already been rumored as the location. Manchin and Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert first announced the project in September, during a news conference in Charleston.
Last week, the Doddridge County Commission and the Doddridge County Board of Education also approved a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with CPV for the plant.
A payment-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangement is made to compensate a government for loss of property tax revenue, due to an agreement that makes land tax exempt.
In September, CPV announced it would be investing more than $3 billion in a 1,800-megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station in West Virginia, one to utilize carbon capture and storage, a release said. This investment will utilize approximately 1,000 skilled tradespeople from across the region.
Doddridge is already home to an abundant natural gas industry. Lambert estimated a rough timeline of about 10 years before the plant is up and running.
The plant would supply power to the PJM power grid, which coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and a dozen other states. In September, Manchin took much of the credit for the investment, stemming from his key vote in the Inflation Reduction Act, which increases the federal tax credit for carbon capture.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration technology remains unproven on a commercial scale. A 2020 study by researchers from the University of California, San Diego found more than 80% of nearly 40 projects that sought to commercialize carbon capture and storage ended in failure.
The process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide underground is expensive and yields a product with relatively low value. Further, underground space for carbon dioxide storage is uncertain and difficult to find in some regions of the United States and globally.
