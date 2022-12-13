The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A Silver Spring, Maryland, company has chosen Doddridge County as the site of a $3 billion natural gas power plant that would utilize carbon sequestration technology.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday applauded Competitive Power Ventures’ selection of Doddridge, which had already been rumored as the location. Manchin and Competitive Power Ventures CEO Gary Lambert first announced the project in September, during a news conference in Charleston.

