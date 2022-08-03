U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm's last visit to West Virginia at the Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University where she was joined by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and local leaders. They toured the facility and hosted a press conference to highlight how President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help further the goals the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization.
HUNTINGTON — Public input is being sought for a new $750 million Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program.
Funded by President Joseph Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program will support small and medium-sized manufacturers to produce or recycle clean energy products or deploy cutting-edge greenhouse gas emissions reduction equipment at facilities in coal communities, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Energy.
"Along with these investments, the program will expand the nation’s clean energy infrastructure, strengthen domestic supply chains, and support President Biden’s goals to fully decarbonize the American economy," the DOE said in the release.
Led by DOE’s new Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, the Request for Information seeks public input on how the program can effectively bolster secure, resilient clean energy supply chains and support community development and economic revitalization in communities that have experienced coal mine and coal power plant closures, according to the release. This includes technical assistance for manufacturers to support the transition of former coal workers into clean energy jobs and shift energy infrastructure into hubs for future economic growth. Small and medium-sized manufacturers applying to this program must gross less than $100 million in sales annually, employ fewer than 500 employees at their plant site, and have accrued a total annual energy bill of more than $100,000, but less than $2.5 million.
“Transforming existing manufacturing and industrial properties into clean energy and recycling centers is key to making the benefits of renewables — from lower energy costs to job creation and cleaner air — available to communities that have powered America for decades,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm in an email to The Herald-Dispatch. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making it possible for programs like this to further DOE’s strategy to strengthen our nation’s clean energy infrastructure and extend our support for small and medium-sized manufacturers and surrounding coal communities that are critical to reaching our clean energy future.”
The DOE says the projects will be categorized by the following:
Clean Energy Property Projects to re-equip or expand existing manufacturing or recycling facilities, or establish new facilities, to produce or recycle clean energy technologies or products.
Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Projects to re-equip existing industrial or manufacturing facilities with equipment designed to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions below current best practices.
All responses to this RFI must be submitted electronically as email attachments to 40209Program@hq.doe.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 and include “40209 Grant Program RFI Response” in the subject line of the email. Register to attend a public webinar to learn more about this RFI on Aug. 16 at this link.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
