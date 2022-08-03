The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm's last visit to West Virginia at the Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University where she was joined by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and local leaders. They toured the facility and hosted a press conference to highlight how President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help further the goals the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization.

HUNTINGTON — Public input is being sought for a new $750 million Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program.

Funded by President Joseph Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the program will support small and medium-sized manufacturers to produce or recycle clean energy products or deploy cutting-edge greenhouse gas emissions reduction equipment at facilities in coal communities, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Energy.

