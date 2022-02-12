RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy announced Friday it has executed a definitive agreement to sell its West Virginia natural gas utility Hope Gas Inc. (Dominion Energy West Virginia, or DEWV) to Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund for $690 million.
The transaction is expected to close late this year, the company said in a news release.
DEWV is a Clarksburg, West Virginia-based gas utility employing about 300 and serving 111,000 West Virginia customers, with 3,200 miles of gas distribution pipelines and more than 2,000 miles of gathering pipelines.
Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure business plans to integrate DEWV with Hearthstone Utilities Inc., a portfolio company that owns and operates gas utilities in Indiana, Maine, Montana, North Carolina and Ohio, serving more than 80,000 customers, the release said.
As part of the definitive agreement, Hearthstone will move its headquarters to West Virginia.
“For nearly 125 years, Dominion Energy West Virginia has provided reliable and affordable natural gas, safely, to the people and businesses of the Mountain State,” Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy chair, president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “From its roots as the Flaggy Meadow Gas Co., DEWV has been a pioneer in the natural gas sector, taking part in the construction of one of America’s first interstate pipelines, which originated in Wetzel County, and building our country’s first extraction plant at Hastings. DEWV is a valuable business with tremendous employees. The business and its people will fit extremely well with Ullico and Hearthstone’s commitment to safety and their mission to serve American workers and customers.”
“We are excited about the opportunity to continue to build on and invest in this important and valuable West Virginia company,” Morgan O’Brien, Hearthstone’s president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Our vision is to grow the business and expand the footprint within the state, including to underserved communities. A key component is to establish West Virginia as our foundation for growth in creating new family-sustaining jobs, including bringing new jobs into the state in the first year.”
Dominion Energy continues to own and operate Mount Storm Power Station in Mount Storm, West Virginia, according to the release.
The sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and approval from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
McGuire Woods LLP served as legal counsel to Dominion Energy. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the company’s financial adviser for the transaction.