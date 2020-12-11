CHARLESTON — Pharmaceutical company Viatris will close its manufacturing plant in Morgantown, West Virginia, eliminating 1,500 jobs in the state as part of global cuts weeks after a merger.
"It is devastating news to the northern part of the state," Gov. Jim Justice said on Friday.Viatris Inc. said Friday that it plans to close, cut or sell up to 15 manufacturing sites globally that it sees as no longer necessary due to factors including excess capacity or a shift in the company’s products, in an effort to cut at least $1 billion in costs over the next few years.
Justice said his office was blindsided by the news and was hoping to salvage some of the jobs through talks with company management. The facility plans to close by the end of July 2021.
After an afternoon call with company executives, Justice said in a statement "there was nothing we could do for them to reverse course."
He added that the state and Viatris will work to find a new operator at the factory, which has been running since 1965.
"We were given no notice that there was even a problem, and nobody came to me to say 'This is what we need to keep going,'" said Justice, a billionaire businessman with ventures in coal and hospitality.
Viatris was formerly known as Mylan, a generic drug company that merged with Pfizer's Upjohn business and rebranded in November. It is headquartered in Pittsburgh.
CEO Michael Goettler said in a statement it aims at least $1 billion in worldwide reductions before 2024 to "maximize long-term value creation for shareholders" and customers.
"This is devastating news for the hundreds of hardworking individuals who worked at Mylan that make up the plant's workforce and the entire community — especially during the holiday season," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
John Deskins, director of West Virginia University's Bureau of Business and Economics, said the decision is a "major blow" to the regional economy in the state's north-central area.
“Given the facts that this is an exporting industry that brings dollars into the region, and that many of these jobs are well paying and high skilled, the loss will create significant ripple effects throughout the region," he explained in a news release. "Ultimately this will create further losses in employment, spending, and tax revenue. It will also damage the housing market in the Morgantown area. Ultimately it would probably take at least a couple of years to recover from this loss of this magnitude, aside from concerns associated with the pandemic.”
West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail said in a prepared statement that the association is encouraged that Viatris has pledged to continue operating some of its other West Virginia facilities.
“Our hearts go out to those workers who learned just today that their jobs will be ending next year," she said.