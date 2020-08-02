This being about a month past the end of the second quarter, publicly traded companies are issuing their quarterly earnings reports. Following are reports from companies of local interest.
This week American Electric Power and Marathon Petroleum are scheduled to report their second-quarter earnings.
Premier Financial
Huntington-based Premier Financial Bancorp, the parent company of Premier Bank, reported net income of $5.5 million in the second quarter, a 6% decrease from $5.859 million in the second quarter of 2019. First-half net income was $10.874 million, a 9.6% decrease from $12.835 million a year ago.
Bank officials attribute the second-quarter decrease in net income to a decrease in interest income on investments and other liquid assets, a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in provision for loan losses. Those offset a decrease in interest expense and an increase in interest income on loans. Most of the changes were largely in response to changes in the economy related to the novel coronavirus.
“As an essential business, we have taken steps to modify our normal business operations to include keeping branches open with appropriate ‘social distancing’ measures; utilizing permitted guidance provided by federal and state banking supervisory regulators to assist borrowers to avoid defaulting on their loans; and robustly participating in the U.S. Treasury’s and Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program,” Robert W. Walker, president and CEO of Premier, said in the earnings release.
MVB Financial
MVB Financial Corp., the parent company of MVB Bank, reported net income of $18.034 million in the second quarter, up from $15.377 million in the second quarter of 2019. First half net income was $19.082 million, up from $18.569 million a year ago.
MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia.
On April 3, MVB acquired Barboursville-based First State Bank and its branches after First State was closed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. First State locations have since been rebranded to the MVB Bank name.
Also in the second quarter, MVB closed on its acquistion of Paladin LLC, which provides fraud prevention services to merchants, credit agencies, vendors and other clients. Paladin will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of MVB Bank and retain its name. MVB also closed on its acquisition of four branches of Summit Community Bank in the Eastern Panhandle.
Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.95 million, down from $8.56 million in the second quarter of 2019 but up from $4.51 million in the first quarter of this year.
First-half net income was $11.5 million, down 26.8% from $15.7 million last year.
Summit Financial Group is based in Moorefield, West Virginia, in Hardy County. It is the parent company of Summit Community Bank. In June, Summit announced plans to build a branch in the Huntington area. The new branch will be its first in this market. Summit has two branches in Kanawha County.
On April 24, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices in the Eastern Panhandle from MVB Bank. On Jan. 1, it competed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia.
Norfolk Southern
Because of downturns in all its commodity segments, Norfolk Southern Corp. earned $392 million in the second quarter, compared to $722 million in the second quarter last year.
Coal tonnage was down 57% in the quarter. The amount of coal delivered to utilities fell by 67%. Domestic met coal tonnage fell 39%, export coal 45% and industrial coal 37%. Norfolk Southern delivered 5.7 million tons to utilities in the quarter, down from 17.1 million in the first quarter. So far this year, utility tonnage is down 56%, from 32.9 million tons to 14.6 million.
Intermodal traffic also was lower in the quarter, falling about 16%.
During the second quarter, Norfolk Southern closed its heavy locomotive repair shop at Roanoke, Virginia, leaving the railroad with one such shop. It also ceased operations at two hump yards and consolidated some routes as it continued implementing the precision scheduled railroading business model used by some other large railroads in the United States and Canada.