HUNTINGTON — A shopping center in the 3600 block of U.S. 60 East in Barboursville sold for $1.787 million during a public auction at the site on Thursday.
Gene Niebergall, who owns Mean Gene’s Towing & Recovery in Ona, outbid more than two dozen others for the Eastgate Shopping Plaza, which is home of 3 Amigos Restaurant, Java Joes and several other businesses.
The sale included 16 commercial units, one commercial unit building and four residential apartments on a lot over two acres.
Niebergall declined to comment on the sale, but he did say, “Everything will remain the same.”
The auction was handled by Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service, which promoted the property as a once-in-a-lifetime investment that is already generating revenue with long-term tenants that have been well vetted.
“The daily traffic count here is 22,000,” Pyle said prior to beginning the auction. “There’s over 120 parking spots here with an additional gravel lot for expansion opportunities.”
Pyle said the current tenants are paying over $180,000 annually.
“This is an opportunity you rarely see,” Pyle said. “This is a prime location here in Barboursville, just off (the) I-64 exit.”
The seller of the property was listed as Marshall Reynolds Rentals LLC in Huntington.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
