20230310 auction
The Eastgate Shopping Plaza in Barboursville sold for more than $1.7 million during a public auction on Thursday.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — A shopping center in the 3600 block of U.S. 60 East in Barboursville sold for $1,705,000 during a public auction Thursday.

The Eastgate Shopping Plaza, which is home to 3 Amigos Restaurant, Java Joes and several other businesses, was purchased by an online bidder who did not want to disclose their name, according to Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

