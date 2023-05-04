BARBOURSVILLE — A shopping center in the 3600 block of U.S. 60 East in Barboursville sold for $1,705,000 during a public auction Thursday.
The Eastgate Shopping Plaza, which is home to 3 Amigos Restaurant, Java Joes and several other businesses, was purchased by an online bidder who did not want to disclose their name, according to Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service.
The property includes 16 commercial units, one commercial unit building and four residential apartments on a lot of more than two acres. It has more than 120 parking spots and an additional gravel lot.
It was marketed as an investment property with current tenants of the plaza paying more than $180,000 annually. The plaza was originally sold to in March for $1.787 million during a public auction, but the buyer defaulted, according the auction company.
The seller of the property is listed as VDM Management Group LLC.
The buyer of the property will become public record after the transaction is recorded with the Cabell County Assessor’s Office.
