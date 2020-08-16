ASHLAND — EastPark, an industrial park west of Ashland, has been awarded $4 million in Abandoned Mine Lands funds to make improvements that could be a factor in a proposed $1.7 billion aluminum mill.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grants Thursday in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Greenup County Judge Executive Bobby Carpenter, who attended the announcement, said the federal funds will be used to help prepare the industrial park for future industrial development.
“This is what those Abandoned Mine Lands grants are intended to do,” Carpenter said Friday. “We hope this leads to new jobs for the area.”
The grant will be used for site prep work for a possible aluminum plant that could produce hundreds of construction and permanent jobs if the mill is built, Carpenter said.
The 800-acre industrial park is located near the intersection of Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties off Interstate 64. The site being looked at for the mill has decaying trees and water, Carpenter said.
“Water has to be drained out to make the ground more stable,” he said. “This has to be done.
“Hopefully, EastPark will start the site prep work later this month,” Carpenter said. “This project could take three months.”
Braidy Industries is looking at the site for a proposed $1.7 billion aluminum mill. The company still is seeking financing for the project.
The work at EastPark includes site stabilization through the placement or monitoring of approximately 600,000 cubic yards of on-site earthen material in three phases over 22 weeks, according to a news release.
The project will allow the installation of a grid of aggregate and concrete support piers and columns via a separately funded project on an 84-acre site that could support a project like the aluminum mill.
The state already has invested $15 million in the proposal. The mill could employ 1,500 in construction jobs and more than 650 full-time jobs.
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., also was on hand for the announcement.
Meanwhile, Greenup County was among more than a dozen Eastern Kentucky local governments to receive nearly $3.9 million in reimbursement in CARES Act funds for COVID-19.
Greenup County will use $1,194,953 for sanitizing supplies and payroll for emergency medical services personnel.
“I am very grateful for the CARES Act funding that Greenup County has been approved for,” Carpenter said in a prepared release. “This will help Greenup County tremendously, and I would like to thank everyone that has made this happen. I would also like to thank Gov. Beshear for all the steps he has made during this time.”
The city of Catlettsburg also will get $126,483 in CARES Act funding for telework supplies and personal protective equipment, according to the release.
“This is very much needed and will be utilized for our COVID-19-related responses,” Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day said. “The treasury guidance is that the funds cannot replace revenue losses, so it’s being used for PPE supplies as well as direct payroll expenses for our first responders dedicated to COVID-19 responses.”