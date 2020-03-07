The Dow Jones Industrial average over the past five days: up 1,293, down 786, up 1,173, down 967.
The Dow tumbled 800 points at the opening bell Friday. The VIX, an index known as Wall Street’s fear barometer, is hovering at levels not seen since banks began to fall during the financial crisis. The uncertainty and potential economic damage from the coronavirus deepened this week.
Sectors that cater to almost any public activity — movie theaters, business conference organizers, hotels, airlines and amusement parks — have lost billions as stockholders flee to investments they perceive as safer, like U.S. Treasury notes, which now pay out close to nothing.
Following is a brief look at how things are changing in the economy and the workplace today as the outbreak widens.
HEADWINDS: Germany’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, says it will cut up to 50% of its flights in the next few weeks, depending on how the virus outbreak develops. It said it had seen a drastic drop in reservations, with all regions now affected. Lufthansa, which also owns Swiss airlines and several smaller regional European carriers, operates over 83,000 flights a month. The airline earlier announced plans to cancel all flights to and from Israel for three weeks after Israeli authorities announced tough restrictions on travelers from several countries.
THE MACRO VIEW: Citing the outbreak Friday, Moody’s lowered its baseline growth forecasts for G20 economies to 2.1%, from 2.4%. It lowered its U.S. growth forecast for 2020 to 1.5%, from 1.7% and dialed back growth expectations in China as well. Moody’s said more downgrades are possible.
Citi believes that central banks worldwide need to counter growing market uncertainty. “The optimal policy response to the reduction in demand due to the virus outbreak is likely to be fiscal action,” said Pernille Henneberg in a note to clients. However, on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve in a surprise move cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy. Shares rallied, but only briefly, then the Dow plunged 3%.
The White House on Friday said its considering federal support for industries absorbing the brunt of the fallout. Larry Kudlow, director of the president’s National Economic Council, told reporters that the administration is not looking at a massive federal relief plan, but rather a “timely and targeted and micro.”
Markets slid further after his comments.
President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure Friday to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, but Kudlow said that money was directed at the public health system.
STOCKPILE ECONOMY: The spread of coronavirus, which has sickened more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,400, has led to a wave of stockpiling. People are loading up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products. Heavy supply runs are expected to last for weeks, resulting in a boon for stores and also food delivery services.
Costco’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti described the buying frenzy as “off the charts’’ in a conference call this week. Shares of Wholesale Corp. of jumped 9% this week, one of the few gainers on Wall Street.
FUN vs. FEAR: The entertainment industry is suffering extensive damage with parks being shut down and people avoiding public spaces. Shares of movie theater chains like AMC Entertainment Holdings, Cinemark Holdings and Imax Corp. have slumped more than 30% in the last three months. The release of the James Bond film “No Time To Die” has been pushed back from its planned release in April, to November on hopes that the outbreak will have abated.
Amusement parks could get hit by a double whammy with fewer people willing to travel or willing to be a part of large crowds.
BUSINESS NOT AS USUAL: New disruptions in the work place are picking up pace. Gap closed its New York office and is asking employees to work from home until further notice after one of its employees became infected. The San Francisco clothing chain told The Associated Press that the individual was not in the office Thursday and is recovering at home. It could not be learned how the Gap employee contracted COVID-19.
Microsoft has asked its employees who can work from home to do so in the Seattle area. Facebook temporarily closed a Seattle office after a worker was diagnosed with the virus. Amazon this week said one of its employees in Seattle, and two in Milan had contracted the coronavirus. All were quarantined. The company told its Seattle area employees to work from home if possible.
ENERGY: Oil prices slumped more than 8% after talks between OPEC and non-member allies like Russia ended Friday without a deal on cutting oil production. The global economy was already slowing and the spread of the virus is certain to be a further drag on energy use. A barrel of oil could be had for about $42. The price was $60 per barrel at the start of the year, and that has fallen 17% in just the past month.