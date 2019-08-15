HUNTINGTON - Edward Jones financial adviser Christopher Ball has opened his own branch office in downtown Huntington.
"Ever since I joined Edward Jones as a financial adviser, I have wanted to open my own location and after seeing all of the revitalization of the downtown Huntington area I wanted to be a part of that growth," Ball said.
The new branch office is located at 950 4th Ave. and recently hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event. The branch office administrator is Mike Murphy.
Ball, who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in economics, offers services in preparing for retirement, living in retirement, real estate planning and education funding.
"I love what I do and I want to change the trajectory of people's lives and help with economic development in the community both in and out of the office," Ball said.
Ball grew up in Kenova. He and his wife, Tricia, have two sons, 5-year-old Aaden and 3-year-old Ethan.
The new office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.edwardjones.com/christopher-m-ball. You can also find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EJAdvisorChristopherMBall/. You can also call the office at 304-521-2330.
FAT PATTY'S: The Teays Valley location of Fat Patty's announced on its Facebook page that it was re-opening in November, following a fire in March that shut down the restaurant.
"We are working hard to get it done and look forward to being open again, better than ever, before November," the post read.
That post can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Fatpattys/posts/10156534921987285.
The fire in March was determined to be a grease fire that destroyed the roof and damaged much of the inside of the building. The Teays Valley Fat Patty's, located at 4156 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, West Virginia, opened in September 2012 in a former Shoney's restaurant. It was the fourth location for the Huntington-based chain.
In 2018, a Florida-based restaurant company ARC Group Inc. agreed to acquire the four Fat Patty's restaurants for $12.3 million with plans to expand the brand.
PAULA VEGA CAKES: Paula Vega Cakes is celebrating its 9th year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.
Paula Vega Cakes is located at 308 9th St. in downtown Huntington.
Free slices of birthday cake and Tres Leches, among other desserts, will be given away. Also, there will be a drawing for nine gift certificates the following Monday at 9 a.m. live on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paula.v.cakes/.
For more information, call the business at 304-972-2253.
ADAMS HALLMARK: Adams Hallmark is celebrating 50 years of business. Adams Hallmark was started in Milton, West Virginia, by Mike and Charlotte Adams in 1969.
Adams currently serves the communities of Barboursville, Charleston, Parkersburg, Morgantown and most recently Bridgeport, where a store opened in November 2018.
Adams will celebrate throughout August with specials, and each store will host a party from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, with cake, punch and prizes. For more information call 304-743-6620.
SHAKE SHOPPE: Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio, celebrated its grand re-opening on Aug. 9 after a recent change in ownership.
The establishment is located at 1625 Liberty Ave. The grand re-opening event featured outdoor games, magician and balloon artist Mark Wood and a dog costume contest.
New owners Robby Brown and Maddie Cogan said they are excited to bring the iconic Shake Shoppe back to the community.
Shake Shoppe is known for its signature foot-long hot dogs with sauce and handspun milk shakes. Call the business at 740-532-8013.
