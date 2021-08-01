HUNTINGTON — For a quarter of a century, Edward Tucker Architects in Huntington has been planning, designing and overseeing the construction of buildings all over Huntington.
This month the business celebrates 25 years of continuous growth.
“Through the trust and confidence of an increasing list of clientele, the firm’s commissions and staff have steadily grown,” said Edwin Tucker, a Huntington native and owner of the firm. “We are now positioned to continue its growth for years to come through the next generation. With Nathan Randolph and Phoebe Patton Randolph as managing principals, architects J.D. Maynard, Josh Dygert, Eddie Bumpus, Katharine Lea, and Angela Maxwell, interior designer Amber Yost, student interns and co-ops, and office manager Lisa Black, we have seen steady growth.”
History of the firm
While the business is celebrating 25 years in Huntington, its roots date back 111 years.
Tucker said the firm inherited an architectural legacy beginning with Levi Johnson Dean, who opened his practice in 1910.
“He was the nineteenth architect to be licensed in West Virginia,” Tucker said. “And his sons Brooks and Keith Dean continued the family tradition, forming Dean and Dean Inc. Architects in 1956. They grew it to become the premier architectural firm in Huntington, and many of the Deans’ designs are still prominent in Huntington, including structures at Marshall University, scores of public schools, libraries, banks, medical facilities and commercial buildings.”
Having worked out a purchase of Dean and Dean Architects, Tucker re-started the Huntington-based business in 1996.
“When I got here Huntington had just started revitalization efforts,” he said. “Being a Huntington native and knowing the local market was very helpful to me.”
Edward Tucker started his Huntington-based architect business with one employee and a part-time secretary.
“There were many nay-sayers at the time who said there wouldn’t be enough work here, that people only hired architects outside of Huntington. But we found that people would rather work with local professionals as long as they could perform at or above the level of out-of-state firms,” Tucker said.
Starting in offices in the West Virginia Building and then the Hines Building, the firm has operated from 1401 6th Ave. since 2014. Built in the 1950s, the two-story structure has been completely renovated to create a modern, open workspace with an emphasis on sustainability and energy-saving goals, Tucker said.
“With a full array of roof-top solar panels, it uses only a third of the power required for similarly-sized office buildings,” he said.
Tucker began career in Nashville
Tucker began his career in Nashville, Tennessee, building experience in health care architecture and planning.
“I have a lot of experience in research lab design,” Tucker said.
He said that experience helped him with one of his first large projects with Marshall University’s Forensic Science Center in the late 1990s.
“The first phase of what they built was to renovate the old Fairfield Stadium locker room,” Tucker said. “It was a similar model to things I had done in the past.”
Tucker said as the program grew they would come back to firm.
“They said now we need you to design the two-story addition, now we need you to design a three-story annex, so as we built their physical facilities it was done and planned in a way so that it all fit together,” he recalled.
Tucker says establishing a world-class architectural practice to serve the Huntington community and surrounding region with captivating designs has been the driving force in his career over the past 25 years.
“Whether designing new, modern structures or renovations of existing or historic buildings, the confidence of the firm’s many, loyal, repeat clients comes from an appreciation for attentive service and value-driven design,” he said.
Giving back to the community
An important part of the firm’s culture includes giving back to the community by offering its problem-solving skills as architects to support civic, nonprofit, professional and other volunteer organizations, Tucker added.
“That can be applied to other kinds of missions,” he said. “If you are part of a small community you really can make a big difference. For me personally, it was the way I was raised and what I believe we should all be doing … helping each other out.”
Tucker chaired the Huntington Planning Commission for many years and currently serves on the National Council of Architectural Registration Board’s Licensing Exam Writing Committee, as well as the West Virginia Board of Architects. He is a past president of AIA West Virginia and regional director of the AIA Region of the Virginias. In 2018 he was elevated to the College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects.
“It’s been great to work in Huntington and see our city grow and transform but, reflecting on the past 25 years, I’d have to say the most rewarding aspect has been nurturing young professionals who have now become the leaders of our firm and community,” Tucker said.
Phoebe Patton Randolph was the founding president of the community engagement organization Create Huntington and has served on many nonprofit and economic development entities in the region, as well as serving as president of AIA West Virginia.
“Ed has always promoted volunteerism and community involvement, and I think it’s something a lot of the people in community recognize,” she said.
Nathan Randolph has served on Huntington’s City Council and chaired the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority to oversee the establishment of the city’s land bank.
“It’s been very successful,” he said. “It’s been a total team effort from everyone involved. If you start something and get it started then you see other people jumping in and making it better. This is our community and where we live too, so we want to make it better as well.”
The firm today
Edward Tucker Architects averages about 40 to 50 projects a year. Its clients are mostly business, nonprofit organizations, private developers and institutions ranging from very small to very large in size.
“Some of our clients include Marshall University, Cabell County Public Library, Cabell Huntington Hospital, some private developers and others,” Tucker said.
With a focus on education and health care, major projects in recent years have been completed for Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University, Marshall Health, Huntington Federal Savings Bank, Cabell County Schools, Raceland-Worthington Schools, West Virginia State University, Bluefield College, the City of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, Cabell County public libraries, the Huntington Museum of Art, and many others, according to Tucker.
Among projects receiving Honor Awards, the highest level of recognition from the West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, are the Marshall University Forensic Science Center, the renovation of the former Stone and Thomas building into Marshall University’s Visual Arts Center and the Cox Landing Library for Cabell County Public Library.
“Through recession and through booms and busts, we have always been able to be dynamic enough to continue to add clients as well as get repeat clients,” Nathan Randolph said.
Nate Randolph says architecture is a process of blending creative, artistic talent with in-depth, technical know-how.
“Adding factors like the state’s topography, financial realities and other complexities can present big challenges, but I enjoy the work of creative puzzles,” he said.
Phoebe Randolph says superior service and accessibility to clients has been a key factor in the success of the business in Huntington over the past 25 years.
“We have built a reputation for conscientiousness and design excellence that has helped us recruit and retain amazing professionals,” she said. “We are all honored to have the opportunity to provide much-needed services and enhance the region that we call home.”