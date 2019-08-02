ASHLAND - There will be recertification classes for Kentucky electrical, plumbing and HVAC professionals on Aug. 17 at Ashland Community and Technical College's Roberts Drive Campus.

Green Energy and Business Practices is approved for Kentucky Electrical Contractors and HVAC Journeymen and Masters, electrical contractors and plumbers. Instructor Mike Bond will cover topics such as green energy trends, techniques and tips. The class gives eight continuing education hours.

Analysis of National Electrical Code (NEC) Upgrades is approved for Kentucky master electricians and electricians. Instructor Lennis Adkins will cover updates to the National Electrical Code. The class gives six continuing education hours.

Each class will begin at 8 a.m. at the Roberts Drive Campus. The classes will be available again on Oct. 19 and Nov. 9.

Each class is $89, and enrollment is through ACTC Workforce Solutions, 606-326-2072, or email as_workforce@kctcs.edu.

