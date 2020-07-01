HUNTINGTON — An employee at the Sheetz along 6th Avenue in Huntington has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Ruffner, public relations manager at Sheetz, released a statement saying the company was informed late Wednesday morning that an employee at the location had tested positive for COVID-19.
“This employee last worked at this store location on June 28, 2020,” Ruffner’s statement reads. “Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep-cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen.”
Ruffner added that the store’s gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.
“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines,” Ruffner said in the statement. “All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure, and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”
A spokesperson for Sheetz said the announcement was made to inform the public of potential exposure, adding that employees interact with customers at various levels.
There were 126 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Cabell County as of Wednesday evening, with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reporting 53 active cases.
Also Wednesday, West Virginia officials announced free COVID-19 testing will take place in Wayne County next week.
The first round will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 at the Dunlow Community Center, 1475 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass Road. The second round will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 at Wayne Elementary School, 80 McGinnis Drive.
The only requirement is proof of residency, such as an I.D., and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required for testing, nor is insurance required.
There were 116 total positive cases in Wayne County on Wednesday, according to the Wayne County Health Department, with 10 active.
Statewide, 74 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, for a total of 2,979, and 3,454 test results were received by the state. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state’s total at 93.
Total cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (442/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (126/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (65/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (227/5), Kanawha (319/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (58/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (44/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (166/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (10/1), Ohio (95/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (57/1), Raleigh (52/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (111/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (79/8) and Wyoming (7/0).
In Ohio, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Lawrence County Health Department. The department reports 15 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 1,076 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 52,865, and 13 new deaths, for a total of 2,876.
On Twitter, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine praised the city of Dayton for making masks in public a requirement. DeWine in April made masks mandatory before walking the order back the next day.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county: a 29-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman, both isolating at home. The cases bring the total number of positives to 69, with 23 active.
Statewide, 220 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, for a total of 15,842, and seven new deaths, for a total of 572.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 43,000 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,624,873. There have been 127,299 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.