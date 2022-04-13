CHARLESTON — An Arizona-based company announced Friday that it will build a new facility in Mason County to produce a cleaner form of coal.
Frontieras North America, a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences, said its first commercial plant using its patented FASForm technology is expected to employ up to 500 people and process more than 2.7 million tons of coal annually. The company said it plans to complete construction of the plant and be operational by the fourth quarter of 2023.
The company did not say where in Mason County it plans to build the plant.
At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice congratulated Frontieras North America on its announcement.
“We could never thank Frontieras North America enough for choosing West Virginia,” Justice said. “This is absolutely great stuff. Another 500 jobs will be pouring into Mason County, and the multiplier effects of those jobs will be off the charts.”
In its announcement, the company touted Mason County’s “easy access to raw materials, a skilled workforce, as well as roads, Class 1 freight rail, and the Ohio River for import and export of feedstock and FASForm products” as reasons for selecting West Virginia over Texas and Wyoming after an exhaustive research process. It also said the Mason County plant will be its first FASForm plant, which uses a new technology to make coal burn cleaner in power plants.
In the news release, Frontieras said its patented technology, Solid Carbon Fractionation (SCF), “reforms coal, waste plastics and hydrogen production by extracting volatiles, moisture and contaminants.”
“This new validated process, applied to the energy market, results in the delivery of FASForm liquid and gas offerings, as well as a cleaner version of coal known as FASCarbon that will be leveraged by the steel industry,” the release said. “In preparation for breaking ground on its first commercial site, Frontieras constructed a test plant that validated the results using the West Virginia coal as its feedstock. Frontieras’ new SCF process extracts the highest gas and liquid yields to produce material and monetary difference in processing coal for both public and private enterprises.”
“We are excited to bring Frontieras to the forefront of the energy market and engage with the great people of Mason County,” Matthew McKean, CEO and co-founder of Frontieras, said in the release. “Frontieras’ selection of its West Virginia site allows us to receive and ship products across the globe. Our interactions with state officials to the local business community have provided insight into the positive working relationship that we expect as we break ground, bring the FASForm Plant online and employ citizens of West Virginia. The entire Frontieras team is looking forward to engaging with and becoming an active participant within the community.”
Frontieras said North Carolina-based Nucor Corp.’s decision to build a new steel mill in Mason County was also a factor in its decision, saying it complemented Frontieras’ offerings.
Also in the release, John Musgrave, Mason County Economic Development Authority executive director, said, “Mason County is proud to welcome Frontieras North America into the fold of national companies that have selected West Virginia as the site for a new business opportunity.
“This excellent company has a new approach to expanding the energy sector not only in West Virginia but also the nation. Frontieras’ unique approach to processing coal by breaking it down into its component parts will create many downstream jobs and opportunities. We are looking forward to assisting this outstanding company as it expands its business into international markets as well.”