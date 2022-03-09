CHARLESTON — Residents of the greater Charleston area will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck® program at West Virginia International Yeager Airport through Friday, March 11, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the airport terminal.
Travelers need only to make an appointment online at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck/ and complete their enrollment in person or as a walk-in from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. in the airport ticket lobby area.
The expedited screening program allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and a 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and more than 80 airlines participate in the program.
The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It must be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. Fingerprints and a photograph also are required during the in-person enrollment session.
