Coalfield Development's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brandon Dennison speaks with media before a tour of the West Edge Factory with Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) federal co-chair Gayle Manchin on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in West Huntington.
Coalfield Development Corp. of Wayne will receive a $200,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for job training programs.
With the new grant award, Coalfield Development will offer participants basic and advanced levels of training based on previous certifications. The courses include hazardous waste, OSHA and forklift training along with training in asbestos, lead and mold awareness, first aid, sustainable deconstruction, composting for reclamation and environmental justice.
The grant is from the EPA’s Brownfields Job Training grants program.
Coalfield Development’s goals are to enroll a total of 120 students with 75 graduating, 40 students obtaining employment related to the training and 22 pursuing higher education, according to the EPA. Coalfield is one of 19 organizations nationally to receive a grant under the program.
Coalfield Development had a previous Job Training grant award in 2015. A total of 233 participants were trained, 76 of whom were placed in employment, according to the EPA.
“The Brownfields Job Training program advances EPA’s focus on environmental justice efforts by providing funding for curriculum development to train local unemployed and under-employed people,” EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz said in a news release. “These Brownfields job training opportunities enable companies like Coalfield to take advantage of the jobs created by the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in their own communities, by filling local environmental jobs with local people.”
The grants provide funding to organizations that are working to create a skilled workforce in communities where assessment, cleanup and preparation of brownfield sites for reuse activities are taking place.
Individuals completing a job training program funded by EPA often overcome a variety of barriers to employment. Many of these individuals are from historically underserved neighborhoods and reside in the areas affected by environmental justice issues, according to the EPA.
