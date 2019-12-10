Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A steady rain this morning tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 35. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.