The Federal Trade Commission's record $5 billion fine and new oversight of Facebook is a serious attempt to rein in the world's largest social media network after years of privacy mishaps.
But it doesn't go as far as the company's biggest critics would have liked and it may do little to impede Facebook's massive advertising business or its ability to collect people's data. It also raises a bigger question: Can the world's governments actually rein in a transnational corporation that directly touches almost a third of the world's population?
The fine is by far the biggest the FTC has levied on a tech company, though it won't make much of a dent for a company that had nearly $56 billion in revenue last year. And despite efforts by the FTC's majority to get a unanimous vote, two of the five commissioners opposed the settlement and said they would have preferred litigation to seek tougher penalties.
"While the $5 billion fine is a record for the FTC, that speaks more to the lightness of the FTC's traditional penalties than it does to the effect on Facebook. Facebook makes that much money in a couple of weeks," said Siva Vaidhyanathan, professor and author of "Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us and Undermines Democracy." The other terms of the settlement, he added, fail "to crack down on the core misbehavior of Facebook." Now that it's over, the company can "get back to business as usual," he said.
Wall Street seems to agree. Facebook's stock price climbed higher Wednesday after the deal was announced and the company is worth much more than it was when the Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted back in March 2018. The company's market value on Wednesday was hovering around $575 billion - roughly $40 billion above where it stood before the news of the Cambridge abuses broke.
As part of the FTC's settlement with Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to personally certify his company's compliance with its privacy programs. The FTC said that false certifications could expose him to civil or criminal penalties. But the settlement did not hold Zuckerberg personally liable for the past violations, as some had expected.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Zuckerberg said the company will "make some major structural changes to how we build products and run this company" as a result of the settlement.
"We have a responsibility to protect people's privacy. We already work hard to live up to this responsibility, but now we're going to set a completely new standard for our industry."
The FTC opened an investigation into Facebook last year after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission. The agency said Wednesday that following its yearlong investigation of the company, the Department of Justice will file a complaint alleging that Facebook "repeatedly used deceptive disclosures and settings to undermine users' privacy preferences."
Associated Press Writer Marcy Gordon contributed to this story from Washington.